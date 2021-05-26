KHD Humboldt Wedag International : AGM 2020 Presentation

Virtual Annual General Meeting
May 20, 2021
KHD Humboldt Wedag
International AG
Shen, CEO | Luckas, CFO | Xing, EVP | Dr. Jochem, COO |
Mersmann, CTO
Address from KHD's Chief Financial Officer
The 2020 financial year was a challenging year, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was a significant decrease in requests for and awards of Capex projects as well as for spare parts and services. Customers worldwide focused on liquidity protection and requested, among other things, the postponement of deliveries and payments.
In a large number of projects, force majeure had to be invoked in order to contractually cover pandemic- related delays.
In particular, where our customers had to stop operation of their cement plants, spare parts business declined significantly.
Address from KHD's Chief Financial Officer
In the fourth quarter of 2020, inquiry activity increased so that an almost normal order intake was achieved in this quarter. This trend is continuing in FY 2021; in the Indian market there is even a certain catch-up effect for Capex orders.
Our sales success in China is noteworthy. We expect further growing interest in our innovative products and solutions in the future.
The new CEO, Jianlong Shen, started his work in October 2020. Despite the travel restrictions with China he ensures the ongoing, successful cooperation with the AVIC organization.
Given the particularly adverse circumstances, KHD has come through the crisis well so far. We are very confident about the current 2021 financial year as well as the further development.
CEO
CFO
EVP
Jianlong Shen
Jürgen Luckas
Tao Xing
CEO since October 2020
Since 2018 in executive positions in AVIC Beijing's
Business Unit Cement; also General Manager of KHD Beijing
Almost 30 years of experience in the cement industry
Bachelor degree in cement process from Wuhan University of Technology
Since 2006 with KHD
CFO since April 2015
Long-termexperience as certified auditor and certified tax consultant with an international audit and consulting company
Study of Business Administration at the Saarland University
Member of KHD's MB in 2016 and since December 2018
More than 30 years of experience in management positions in the cement industry
Extensive experience in EPC business
Master's degree in engineering from the Southeast University in Nanjing (China)
Since June 2019 back at KHD as MB member
Knows KHD from 2003-08
More than 30 years of experience in plant engineering (cement and power plants)
Study of Engineering incl. doctorate (PhD) at RWTH Aachen
Since February 2020 as MB member back at KHD
Knows KHD from 1994-2008
More than 25 years of experience in the cement industry with focus on technology
Study of Engineering at RWTH Aachen
Agenda
Business Performance 2020
First four months (January - April) of the Financial Year 2021
Project Status and Market Outlook
Strategy and Research & Development
Questions
Disclaimer
