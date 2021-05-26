Log in
    KWG   DE0006578008

KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG

(KWG)
  Report
KHD Humboldt Wedag International : AGM 2020 Presentation

05/26/2021
Virtual Annual General Meeting

May 20, 2021

KHD Humboldt Wedag

International AG

Shen, CEO | Luckas, CFO | Xing, EVP | Dr. Jochem, COO |

Mersmann, CTO

Address from KHD's Chief Financial Officer

  • The 2020 financial year was a challenging year, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • There was a significant decrease in requests for and awards of Capex projects as well as for spare parts and services. Customers worldwide focused on liquidity protection and requested, among other things, the postponement of deliveries and payments.
  • In a large number of projects, force majeure had to be invoked in order to contractually cover pandemic- related delays.
  • In particular, where our customers had to stop operation of their cement plants, spare parts business declined significantly.

2

Annual General Meeting - May 2021

Address from KHD's Chief Financial Officer

  • In the fourth quarter of 2020, inquiry activity increased so that an almost normal order intake was achieved in this quarter. This trend is continuing in FY 2021; in the Indian market there is even a certain catch-up effect for Capex orders.
  • Our sales success in China is noteworthy. We expect further growing interest in our innovative products and solutions in the future.
  • The new CEO, Jianlong Shen, started his work in October 2020. Despite the travel restrictions with China he ensures the ongoing, successful cooperation with the AVIC organization.
  • Given the particularly adverse circumstances, KHD has come through the crisis well so far. We are very confident about the current 2021 financial year as well as the further development.

3

Annual General Meeting - May 2021

Management Board

CEO

CFO

EVP

Jianlong Shen

Jürgen Luckas

Tao Xing

COO

Dr. Matthias Jochem

CTO

Matthias Mersmann

  • CEO since October 2020
  • Since 2018 in executive positions in AVIC Beijing's
    Business Unit Cement; also General Manager of KHD Beijing
  • Almost 30 years of experience in the cement industry
  • Bachelor degree in cement process from Wuhan University of Technology
  • Since 2006 with KHD
  • CFO since April 2015
  • Long-termexperience as certified auditor and certified tax consultant with an international audit and consulting company
  • Study of Business Administration at the Saarland University
  • Member of KHD's MB in 2016 and since December 2018
  • More than 30 years of experience in management positions in the cement industry
  • Extensive experience in EPC business
  • Master's degree in engineering from the Southeast University in Nanjing (China)
  • Since June 2019 back at KHD as MB member
  • Knows KHD from 2003-08
  • More than 30 years of experience in plant engineering (cement and power plants)
  • Study of Engineering incl. doctorate (PhD) at RWTH Aachen
  • Since February 2020 as MB member back at KHD
  • Knows KHD from 1994-2008
  • More than 25 years of experience in the cement industry with focus on technology
  • Study of Engineering at RWTH Aachen

4

Annual General Meeting - May 2021

Agenda

Business Performance 2020

First four months (January - April) of the Financial Year 2021

Project Status and Market Outlook

Strategy and Research & Development

Questions

5

Annual General Meeting - May 2021

Disclaimer

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 08:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
