KHD Humboldt Wedag International : AGM 2020 Presentation

Address from KHD's Chief Financial Officer

In the fourth quarter of 2020, inquiry activity increased so that an almost normal order intake was achieved in this quarter. This trend is continuing in FY 2021; in the Indian market there is even a certain catch-up effect for Capex orders.

Our sales success in China is noteworthy. We expect further growing interest in our innovative products and solutions in the future.

The new CEO, Jianlong Shen, started his work in October 2020. Despite the travel restrictions with China he ensures the ongoing, successful cooperation with the AVIC organization.