Cologne, Germany, August 2, 2023 -Against the backdrop of the updated corporate planning and the good earnings development in the first half of 2023, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, is raising its earnings forecast for the Group for the 2023 financial year.
In contrast to the outlook published in March, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to report positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD thus plans to report clearly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and a consolidated net income for the year.
The half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023 will be published on August 15, 2023.
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Cologne, Germany
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 14:05:07 UTC.