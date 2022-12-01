Khiron Life Sciences : MD&A Q3 2022

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2022, and 2021 November 30, 2022 1

Introduction The following interim management's discussion and analysis (Interim MD&A) of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Khiron") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management's discussion and analysis, being the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This Interim MD&A does not reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A. For the purposes of preparing this Interim MD&A, management, in conjunction with the board of directors of the Corporation (the Board), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Corporation's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's Annual MD&A, audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, together with the notes thereto, and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, together with the notes thereto. The Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC). The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, information contained herein is presented as of November 30, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise identified, the MD&A is presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Corporation's functional currency. All financial information presented in dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousand where appropriate, except for share and per share amounts. This interim MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102) of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Additional information regarding Khiron is available on its website at (khiron.ca) and all previous public filings, are available through SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains or incorporates certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, projections, and outlook, or estimates or predictions of actions of customers, suppliers, partners, distributors, competitors or regulatory authorities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors 2

that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control. Please also refer to those risk factors set out in Risk Factors. Readers are cautioned that the list of risk factors that may affect the forward-looking statements is not exhaustive, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Corporation's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Corporation does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Description of The Business Khiron was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on May 16, 2012. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "KHRN", the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "KHRNF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A2JMXC". Khiron aims to innovate the category of medical cannabis through improving the state of healthcare worldwide. Khiron is a leading medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms. Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education program, scientific expertise, real-world evidence, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Corporation has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the UK, Peru, and Brazil. The Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Khiron Colombia S.A.S., is licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The Corporation is authorized to manufacture and fill prescriptions for high-THC and low-THC medical cannabis in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and dried flower products in Germany and the UK. The Corporation has three product lines: Medical Cannabis Products - in which the Corporation sells branded medical cannabis products to patients with medical conditions where cannabis can be an acceptable and proven option. Health Services - where the Corporation operates its own network of medium complexity health centres (operating under the ILANS and Zerenia TM brands) and Zerenia satellite clinics offering a suite of health, medical and surgical services in alignment with both insurance company partners and private practice. Wellbeing Products - focused on delivering the benefits of CBD across an array of various branded consumer packaged goods, such as its Kuida TM cosmetics line. As of December 2021, the Corporation is no longer actively pursuing sales and marketing opportunities for wellbeing products. 3

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND ADDITIONAL GAAP MEASURES Throughout this document, reference is made to "gross profit", "working capital", and "Adjusted EBITDA", which are all non-IFRS measures. Management use these measures as they provide additional information that is relevant to the business: Gross profit is a useful supplemental measure of operations

is a useful supplemental measure of operations Working capital is a useful indicator of the Corporation's liquidity and its ability to meet its current obligations

is a useful indicator of the Corporation's liquidity and its ability to meet its current obligations EBITDA, which is earnings before finance costs including unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, tax, and depreciation and amortization

Whilst EBITDA is a useful measure, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a more appropriate measure for comparing results from one period to another. Adjusted EBITDA normalizes earnings to exclude certain non-operating,non-cash, and extraordinary amounts. All these terms are defined below. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are also cautioned not to view these non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). NON-GAAP MEASURES DEFINITIONS "Adjusted EBITDA" is a measure of the Corporation's operating profitability. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by the Corporation's principal business activities, excluding the impact of how these activities and assets are financed (including mark-to-market movements of the warrant value), depreciated and amortized and how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions It also excludes various non-cash accounting charges/credits such as impairment of property, plant, and equipment, impairment of intangible assets, changes in fair value of inventory, unrealized changes in fair value of biological assets, prior to the effect of foreign exchange, and share-based payment expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net earnings as calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA is provided in page 16. "Working capital" is used by management and the investment community to analyze the operating liquidity available to the Corporation. Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. ADDITIONAL GAAP MEASURES DEFINITIONS Working capital is derived from the statements of financial position and is calculated as follows: Increase As at September 30, December 31, (decrease) ($ Cdn thousands) 2022 2021 in working capital Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,938 8,923 (6,985) Accounts receivable 4,538 2,880 1,658 Inventory and biological assets 9,814 9,454 360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,037 2,517 (480) Total current assets 18,327 23,774 (5,447) 4