Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

KSL

Announcement Details

Summary of operating result form (F45)

Company name

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 2

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30

April

30

April

Year

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit (loss) attributable

325,113

418,744

837,972

956,379

to equity holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

0.074

0.095

0.19

0.217

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Chalush Chinthammit)

Chief Executive Officer and President

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

