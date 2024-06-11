Headline:
Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
Security Symbol:
KSL
Announcement Details
Summary of operating result form (F45)
Company name
KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Quarter
Quarter 2
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
Quarter 2
For 6 Months
Status
Reviewed
Reviewed
Ending
30
April
30
April
Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit (loss) attributable
325,113
418,744
837,972
956,379
to equity holders of the
Company *
EPS (baht)
0.074
0.095
0.19
0.217
Type of report
Unqualified opinion
*For consolidated financial statements
Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."
Signature ___________________________
(Mr. Chalush Chinthammit)
Chief Executive Officer and President
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
