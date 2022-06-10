Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSL   TH0828A10Z03

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-08
4.040 THB   -1.94%
07:12aKHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
07:12aKHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
04/10KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notice of the return of ordinary shares of BBGI Public Company Limited in relation to the over-allotment by the over-allotment agent
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)

06/10/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

KSL

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 2

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 April

30 April

Year

2022

2021

2022

2021

Profit (loss) attributable

415,148

102,473

747,220

411,034

to equity holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

0.094

0.023

0.169

0.093

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Chalush Chinthammit)

President

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:12aKHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
07:12aKHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
04/10KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notice of the return of ordinary shares of BBGI Public C..
PU
03/16KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 1/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
03/11Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
03/10KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
03/09KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Publication on the minutes of the Annual General Meeting..
PU
03/03KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Final Price Announcement of BBGI Public Company Limited ..
PU
02/23KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 523 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2022 969 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 17 817 M 516 M 516 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 950
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,04 THB
Average target price 4,28 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chamroon Chinthammit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chalush Chinthammit President & Executive Director
Supap Chantavit Chief Financial Officer, AVP-Accounting & Finance
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Thawatchai Rojanachotikul Executive Director & Senior VP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.60%527
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.26%318 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.66%86 661
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY31.10%49 862
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.82%45 779
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.83%43 290