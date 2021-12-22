Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    KSL   TH0828A10Z03

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KSL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

12/22/2021 | 09:37am EST
Date/Time
22 Dec 2021 20:44:38
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
Symbol
KSL
Source
KSL
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
           KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                   31 October
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)                615,789     (82,743)
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      0.14      (0.019)
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr. Chalush  Chinthammit )
                                    President
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 896 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2021 545 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 19 118 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 15 789 M 468 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 950
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,58 THB
Average target price 4,38 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chamroon Chinthammit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chalush Chinthammit President & Executive Director
Supap Chantavit Chief Financial Officer, AVP-Accounting & Finance
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Thawatchai Rojanachotikul Executive Director & Senior VP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED55.65%468
NESTLÉ S.A.21.81%377 683
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.01%89 725
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.85%52 675
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.98%42 841
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.65%39 244