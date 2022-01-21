Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public : Publication of the Invitation of Shareholder's Meeting for the year 2021,No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 17:02:49
Headline
Publication of the Invitation of Shareholder's Meeting for the year 2021,No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
Symbol
KSL
Source
KSL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.