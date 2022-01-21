Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSL   TH0828A10Z03

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KSL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public : Publication of the Invitation of Shareholder's Meeting for the year 2021,No. 1/2022 on the Company's website

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 17:02:49
Headline
Publication of the Invitation of Shareholder's Meeting for the year 2021,No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
Symbol
KSL
Source
KSL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 787 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 1 024 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2022 16 250 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 17 112 M 521 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 950
Free-Float 50,3%
Technical analysis trends KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,88 THB
Average target price 4,75 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chamroon Chinthammit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chalush Chinthammit President & Executive Director
Supap Chantavit Chief Financial Officer, AVP-Accounting & Finance
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Thawatchai Rojanachotikul Executive Director & Senior VP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.18%521
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.90%364 056
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.19%94 523
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-1.51%52 992
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.23%45 363
DANONE5.37%42 450