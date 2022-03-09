Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSL   TH0828A10Z03

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public : Publication on the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2021, No.1/2022 by Teleconference using Electronic Devices (E-AGM) on the company's website

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:25:56
Headline
Publication on the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2021, No.1/2022 by Teleconference using Electronic Devices (E-AGM) on the company's website
Symbol
KSL
Source
KSL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:41aKHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Publication on the minutes of the Annual General Meeting..
PU
03/03KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Final Price Announcement of BBGI Public Company Limited ..
PU
02/23KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
02/23Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for 2021, Payable on ..
CI
02/17KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notice of additional information regarding the pre-empti..
PU
02/10KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Financial Statement Yearly 2021 (Audited)
PU
01/31KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Annual Report 2021
PU
01/27KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Allocation of Newly Ordinary Shares of BBGI PCL in an In..
PU
01/27KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Allocation of Newly Ordinary Shares of BBGI Public Compa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 787 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2022 1 024 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2022 16 250 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 14 554 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 950
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,30 THB
Average target price 4,75 THB
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chamroon Chinthammit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chalush Chinthammit President & Executive Director
Supap Chantavit Chief Financial Officer, AVP-Accounting & Finance
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Thawatchai Rojanachotikul Executive Director & Senior VP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.84%438
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.40%327 479
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.31%84 410
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.69%47 310
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.99%46 733
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-20.86%42 732