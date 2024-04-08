April 8, 2024

The Deputy Manager

The Company Secretary

Manager - Listing

Department of Corporate

The Calcutta Stock

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Services

Exchange Ltd.

of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

7, Lyons Range

Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Kolkata-700 001

Piramal Agastya Corporate

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Park, L.B.S Road, Kurla West

Mumbai - 400070

Ref: Scrip Code BSE - 535730, CSE-21144,MSEIL - KHOOBSURAT

Sub: Submission of Certificate u/c 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015

Respected Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above, we are enclosing along with this letter, certificate for year ended on 31st March 2024; issued & certified by Ms. Kriti Daga, Practicing Company Secretary; u/r 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on your record & oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For KHOOBSURAT LIMITED

SANJAY MISHRA

DIN: 09048557

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Enclosed: a/a

CIN: L23209WB1982PLC034793

Website: www.khoobsuratltd.co.in

Company Secretaries

4, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, KBR Complex, Flat No. 3C, Kolkata - 700 071 Mobile: +91 98361 62295, Email: kritisdaga@gmail.com

CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF SEBI LODR REGULATIONS 2015

FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON March 31, 2024

_________________________________________________________________________________________

We have examined all Share Transfer Forms, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Khoobsurat Limited maintained by

  • ABS Consultants Private Limited pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of the company for the period from April 1, 2023 to October 17, 2023
  • Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of the company for the period from October 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024

for the purpose of issuing a Certificate as per Regulation 40(9) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 entered into by, Khoobsurat Limited with the stock exchanges and based on the information provided by the Company and its' RTA, we hereby certify as under, for the year ended on March 31, 2024 -

  1. During the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 as entered and verified in the Memorandum of Transfers, the Company has not received any request for transfer, sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies except those requests which have been rejected on technical grounds.
  2. No Request for exchange of Duplicate, Transmission and Split Share Certificates have been received during the year ended on March 31, 2024.

KRITI DAGA

Digitally signed by KRITI DAGA Date: 2024.04.06 23:11:37 +05'30'

______________________________

KRITI DAGA

Practicing Company Secretary ACS No.: A26425, C. P. No. 14023

Place: Kolkata

Date: April 6, 2024

UDIN: A026425F000049305

