April 8, 2024 The Deputy Manager The Company Secretary Manager - Listing Department of Corporate The Calcutta Stock Metropolitan Stock Exchange Services Exchange Ltd. of India Ltd. BSE Limited 7, Lyons Range Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Kolkata-700 001 Piramal Agastya Corporate Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Park, L.B.S Road, Kurla West Mumbai - 400070

Ref: Scrip Code BSE - 535730, CSE-21144,MSEIL - KHOOBSURAT

Sub: Submission of Certificate u/c 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015

Respected Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above, we are enclosing along with this letter, certificate for year ended on 31st March 2024; issued & certified by Ms. Kriti Daga, Practicing Company Secretary; u/r 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on your record & oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For KHOOBSURAT LIMITED

SANJAY MISHRA

DIN: 09048557

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Enclosed: a/a