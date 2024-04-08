Sub: Submission of Certificate u/c 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
Respected Sir/Madam,
With reference to the above, we are enclosing along with this letter, certificate for year ended on 31st March 2024; issued & certified by Ms. Kriti Daga, Practicing Company Secretary; u/r 40(9) & (10) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.
Kindly take the same on your record & oblige.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For KHOOBSURAT LIMITED
SANJAY MISHRA
DIN: 09048557
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Enclosed: a/a
CIN: L23209WB1982PLC034793
Website: www.khoobsuratltd.co.in
Company Secretaries
4, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, KBR Complex, Flat No. 3C, Kolkata - 700 071 Mobile: +91 98361 62295, Email: kritisdaga@gmail.com
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF SEBI LODR REGULATIONS 2015
We have examined all Share Transfer Forms, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Khoobsurat Limited maintained by
ABS Consultants Private Limited pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of the company for the period from April 1, 2023 to October 17, 2023
Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited pertaining to transfer of Equity Shares of the company for the period from October 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024
for the purpose of issuing a Certificate as per Regulation 40(9) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 entered into by, Khoobsurat Limited with the stock exchanges and based on the information provided by the Company and its' RTA, we hereby certify as under, for the year ended on March 31, 2024 -
During the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 as entered and verified in the Memorandum of Transfers, the Company has not received any request for transfer, sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies except those requests which have been rejected on technical grounds.
No Request for exchange of Duplicate, Transmission and Split Share Certificates have been received during the year ended on March 31, 2024.
KRITI DAGA
Digitally signed by KRITI DAGA Date: 2024.04.06 23:11:37 +05'30'
______________________________
KRITI DAGA
Practicing Company Secretary ACS No.: A26425, C. P. No. 14023
Place: Kolkata
Date: April 6, 2024
UDIN: A026425F000049305
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Khoobsurat Ltd. published this content on
08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 April 2024 15:55:08 UTC.
Khoobsurat Ltd is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the business of trading in shares and securities. It is also involved in providing financing activities. It serves both individuals and corporate entities.