Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Khoon Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    924   KYG5271A1013

KHOON GROUP LIMITED

(924)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Most Asian bonds face foreign outflows in July on virus worries

08/17/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee wearing a face mask and synthetic gloves counts Indonesia's rupiah banknotes at a currency exchange office amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Most Asian bonds faced foreign outflows in July, deterred by a rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant that raised concerns over the region's recovery.

Foreigners sold a combined net total $2.06 billion in Indonesia, Malaysian, Thai and Indian bonds, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.

"Global investors are likely cautious around upcoming Fed taper and the prospects of weaker Asian currencies. Current wave of virus resurgences across Asia and the resultant downside risks to regional growth are also weighing on investor sentiments," said Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Bank.

(Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian bonds

)

On the other hand, they bought a net $8.07 billion worth of South Korean bonds last month, the data showed.

Tan said South Korean bonds tend to see stronger inflows during times of investor caution.

"Because, holding Korean Treasury Bonds on an FX-hedged basis tends to be a good hedge for weaker regional growth and global market volatility."

The fast spread of the Delta variant in the region hit economic activity last month, with Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia reporting a contraction in manufacturing activity.

Malaysia faced foreign outflows worth $862 million, compared with outflows of $120 million in June.

(Graphic: Foreign investors' holdings in Asian bonds

)

Indonesia and Thailand saw net selling of $794 million and $302 million respectively.

Indian bonds also booked cross-border outflows for a seventh straight month, amounting a net $105 million.

"Asia's resurgent virus situation, especially among ASEAN economies, has prompted us to downgrade our 2021 growth and FX outlooks for the region," said Khoon Goh, head of Asian research at ANZ.

"It has also triggered portfolio outflows, which will only ease and reverse when the current pandemic wave has meaningfully ebbed and growth recovery resumes," he said.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Gaurav Dogra


© Reuters 2021
All news about KHOON GROUP LIMITED
08/05Khoon Group Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ende..
CI
07/28Shanghai shares edge lower, yuan firm as state media urges calm
RE
07/13China's yuan eases as investors grow cautious after basket index hits 5-year ..
RE
07/01Singapore Q2 private home prices rise at a slower pace amid COVID-19 curbs
RE
06/30Singapore Q2 private home prices rise at a slower pace amid COVID-19 curbs
RE
06/30What inflation? Pandemic leaves emerging Asia's consumer recovery behind
RE
06/25Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data
RE
06/10Khoon Group Discloses $24 Million Dual Currency Investments
MT
05/25China's Yuan Hits Strongest Level in Nearly Three Years
DJ
05/12KHOON : Change of independent non-executive director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,9 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net cash 2020 21,5 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 132 M 97,6 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart KHOON GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Khoon Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KHOON GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Kwang Ang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jui Khoon Ang Chairman
Kwang Maccann Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Kheong Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Chi Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHOON GROUP LIMITED72.73%98
VINCI12.06%61 906
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED28.64%31 553
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.43%29 997
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.18%21 826
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.26.78%17 993