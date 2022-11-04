Khyber Tobacco : Resolution Passed by the Members in the Annual General Meeting held Friday, October 28, 2022

EXTRACT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED ON 28TH OCTOBER 2022 IN 67TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Resolved that "the minutes of the 66th Annual General Meeting held on 28th October 2021are hereby confirmed"

Further resolved that "the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June, 2022 together with the Chairman's Review, Directors' and Auditors' Reports which are approved by the directors of the company in their meeting held on October 8th 2022 is hereby adopted"

Further resolved that "the issuance of the bonus shares that is 01 share for every 05 shares held i.e. 20% recommended by the directors of the company in their meeting held on October 8th 2022 is hereby adopted"

Further resolved that "the external auditors M/S Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants are hereby appointed for the year ending 30 June 2023".

Pir Farhan Shah

Company Secretary