Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Khyber Tobacco Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHTC   PK0012401011

KHYBER TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED

(KHTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
402.79 PKR   +1.24%
03:26aKhyber Tobacco : Resolution Passed by the Members in the Annual General Meeting held Friday, October 28, 2022
PU
10/31Khyber Tobacco : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
10/12Khyber Tobacco : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khyber Tobacco : Resolution Passed by the Members in the Annual General Meeting held Friday, October 28, 2022

11/04/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRACT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED ON 28TH OCTOBER 2022 IN 67TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Resolved that "the minutes of the 66th Annual General Meeting held on 28th October 2021are hereby confirmed"

Further resolved that "the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June, 2022 together with the Chairman's Review, Directors' and Auditors' Reports which are approved by the directors of the company in their meeting held on October 8th 2022 is hereby adopted"

Further resolved that "the issuance of the bonus shares that is 01 share for every 05 shares held i.e. 20% recommended by the directors of the company in their meeting held on October 8th 2022 is hereby adopted"

Further resolved that "the external auditors M/S Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants are hereby appointed for the year ending 30 June 2023".

Pir Farhan Shah

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KHYBER TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED
03:26aKhyber Tobacco : Resolution Passed by the Members in the Annual General Meeting held Frida..
PU
10/31Khyber Tobacco : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
10/12Khyber Tobacco : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
10/12Khyber Tobacco : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022
PU
10/08Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
03/01Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2021Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2021Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
2021Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended De..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 465 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2022 315 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net Debt 2022 792 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 324 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart KHYBER TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sameera Irfan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rahat Ullah Chairman
Khalil ur Rehman Independent Non-Executive Director
Pir Waris Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Pir Farhan Shah Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KHYBER TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED95.16%10
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.01%138 557
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC22.55%83 858
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC29.42%22 162
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-74.29%8 161
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED41.92%1 007