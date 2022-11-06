Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
65300.00 KRW   +1.24%
05:41pAustralia's Arafura Rare Earths inks supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
RE
11/04South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
RE
11/03Tesla's California EV market share slips as rivals step up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Arafura Rare Earths inks supply deal with Hyundai and Kia

11/06/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kia cars are reflected in the Hyundai auto logo at a shipping yard in Pyeongtaek

(Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths Ltd said on Monday it signed a binding supply deal with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its unit Kia Corp to supply 1,500 tonnes of a rare-earth oxide per year.

The neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, which Arafura will supply from its Nolans Project in Northern Territory, is used for production of electric motors in electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 1.67% 0.305 Delayed Quote.45.24%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.05% 17400 End-of-day quote.3.57%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.62% 163000 End-of-day quote.-22.01%
KIA CORPORATION 1.24% 65300 End-of-day quote.-20.56%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
05:41pAustralia's Arafura Rare Earths inks supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
RE
11/04South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
RE
11/03Tesla's California EV market share slips as rivals step up
RE
11/03Hyundai Motor, Kia's Sales in the US Jump 7.9% in October
MT
11/02S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing
RE
11/02Kia announces October 2022 global sales results
AQ
11/02Kia's October Sales Jump 9% on Strong SUV Demand
MT
10/28Six Automakers in South Korea to Recall Vehicles over Defective Parts
MT
10/26Kia announces 3Q 2022 business results
AQ
10/26Kia recalling 71,000 older U.S. Sportage vehicle for fire risks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 939 B 61,7 B 61,7 B
Net income 2022 5 486 B 3,89 B 3,89 B
Net cash 2022 9 281 B 6,58 B 6,58 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 26 181 B 18 575 M 18 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 65 300,00 KRW
Average target price 103 321,43 KRW
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-20.56%18 575
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-26.11%98 068
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.71%43 206
FERRARI N.V.-23.04%36 291
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD24.28%33 973
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.71%23 205