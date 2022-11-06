Australia's Arafura Rare Earths inks supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
11/06/2022 | 05:41pm EST
(Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths Ltd said on Monday it signed a binding supply deal with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its unit Kia Corp to supply 1,500 tonnes of a rare-earth oxide per year.
The neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, which Arafura will supply from its Nolans Project in Northern Territory, is used for production of electric motors in electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; editing by Diane Craft)