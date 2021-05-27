Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

05/27/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle is displayed at the New York Auto Show in New York

PARIS/SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters.

The move will result in a 50% reduction in models powered by fossil fuels, one of the people said, adding the strategy was approved by top management in March.

"It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan.

While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.

The automaker added that it aims to gradually expand battery EV offerings in key markets such as the United States, Europe and China with a goal for full electrification by 2040.

Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp and Genesis, aims to sell about one million EVs per year by 2025 to achieve a 10% share of the global EV market.

Facing tightening CO2 emission targets in Europe and China, all major automakers are accelerating their shift to EVs.

The huge cost of developing electric motors and increasing the driving range of car batteries has already led some to say their days of investing in conventional engines are over.

"Hyundai has stopped developing new powertrains for internal combustion engine cars," one of the people said.

PSA Group said in November, shortly before merging with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis, that it was no longer investing in combustion engines.

Daimler has recently revamped its combustion engines and executives say the new generation will see it through the electrification process.

Some car makers have already announced plans to go fully electric, with Sweden's Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely, saying it would do that by 2030.

Ford Motor Co says its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by the same date.

For Hyundai, which together with Kia is one of the world's top ten auto groups, the move is particularly important because it has one of the broadest ranges of engine and transmission technologies in the industry.

The group will finalise its strategy to switch to all electric models within the next six months, one source said.

In April, Hyundai said it would cut the number of its gasoline models in China to 14 from 21 by 2025, while launching new electric models every year starting in 2022.

In February, the group said it was no longer in talks with Apple to develop an autonomous vehicle.

Sources familiar with the matter said the idea of the group becoming a contract manufacturer for Apple encountered strong internal opposition.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Mark Potter and Himani Sarkar)

By Gilles Guillaume and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.55% 215.75 Delayed Quote.9.60%
APPLE INC. -0.04% 126.85 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
DAIMLER AG -0.66% 77.07 Delayed Quote.34.18%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.76% 223500 End-of-day quote.16.41%
KIA CORPORATION -0.61% 81300 End-of-day quote.30.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.43% 15.51 Delayed Quote.5.36%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
03:26aEXCLUSIVE : Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources
RE
05/25MARKET CHATTER : Kia to Shutter US Factory over Semiconductor Shortage
MT
05/21MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor's, Kia's April Sales in Europe Surge Fourfold on ..
MT
05/17MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor to Invest $7.4 billion in US by 2025 for EV Produ..
MT
05/17MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai, Kia to Halt Plant Operations on Chip Scarcity
MT
05/13Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in US by 2025
AQ
05/13Hyundai Motor Group to Invest $7.4 Billion in U.S. by 2025
DJ
05/04KIA  : announces April 2021 global sales
AQ
05/04MARKET CHATTER : South Korean Top 5 Carmakers' Sales Jump 77% in April Amid Over..
MT
05/04KIA  : Motors' April Sales Jump 78% Worldwide
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69 002 B 61,8 B 61,8 B
Net income 2021 4 049 B 3,63 B 3,63 B
Net cash 2021 5 006 B 4,49 B 4,49 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,14x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 32 596 B 29 177 M 29 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 112 379,31 KRW
Last Close Price 81 300,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA CORPORATION30.29%29 177
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.93%228 330
VOLKSWAGEN AG44.99%156 711
DAIMLER AG34.18%101 313
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.48%84 255
BMW AG19.51%68 593