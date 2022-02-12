Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hindu hardliners protest Kashmir tweets in Modi's home state

02/12/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Hyundai is covered by a sticker pasted by the activists of Bajrang Dal at a Hyundai showroom during a protest in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Hundreds of Hindu nationalist protesters marched in the Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday, prompting the closure of stores owned by several multinational companies caught up in a furore over social media posts supporting disputed Kashmir.

The messages were posted last week by the Pakistani branches of firms including Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, fast food chain Domino's Pizza and Yum Brand Inc's Pizza Hut and KFC, which also operate in India.

They were issued by the companies on Feb. 5 to coincide with Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day, held annually to commemorate the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination, and caused anger among social media users in India.

"These companies cannot be doing business in India and at the same time supporting Pakistan's stand on Kashmir," Dinesh Navadiya, national treasurer of Hindu nationalist organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), told Reuters during a protest in the city of Surat.

Shouting slogans such as "Kashmir is Ours" and wearing saffron scarves, more than 100 members of Bajrang Dal, another Hindu nationalist group, also joined the protest - one of several held in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both the VHP and Bajrang Dal are linked to Modi's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The furore has highlighted the risks faced by companies operating in India and arch rival Pakistan, which control parts of Kashmir but both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

India says Pakistan supports an armed insurrection against New Delhi's rule in India-controlled Kashmir that broke out in 1990. Pakistan denies the charge and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

"We protested peacefully against these companies for the tweets by their Pakistani affiliates in support of Kashmir," said Hitendrasinh Rajput, spokesperson for the VHP's state unit in Gujarat's largest city of Ahmedabad.

"We want to make it clear to these companies and others that Kashmir is an inseparable part of India," Rajput said.

Companies including Hyundai, Kia, Domino's Pizza, Yum Brand's Pizza Hut and KFC, Japan's Suzuki Motor, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motor issued apologies as criticism grew over the posts.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Helen Popper)

By Sumit Khanna


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 0.61% 396.8 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. -1.61% 431.52 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.61% 3613 Delayed Quote.11.86%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.54% 16000 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.46% 10850 End-of-day quote.-8.82%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.35% 183000 End-of-day quote.-12.44%
ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED 1.07% 1509 Delayed Quote.5.45%
KFC, LTD. 0.28% 1800 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
KIA CORPORATION -0.88% 79000 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.67% 4934 Delayed Quote.11.40%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
08:38aHindu hardliners protest Kashmir tweets in Modi's home state
RE
02/11Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 billion clean fuel scheme
RE
02/09Fracas over Kashmir tweet highlights risks for global companies
RE
02/09Fracas over Kashmir tweet highlights risks for global companies
RE
02/08Kia, Yueda to Boost China JV’s Capital by $900 Million
MT
02/08Hyundai, Kia urge U.S. owners of recalled vehicles to park outside
RE
02/08South Korea's Hyundai Motor to take a fresh crack at Japan sales
RE
02/07Kia to Unveil Six Electric Vehicles in China by 2027
MT
02/07South Korean Stocks Decline on Possible US Fed Rate Hike, Rising COVID Cases; Samsung, ..
MT
02/07Kia's January Sales Fall 5.7% on Global Chip Shortage
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 649 B 59,2 B 59,2 B
Net income 2021 4 652 B 3,89 B 3,89 B
Net cash 2021 6 073 B 5,08 B 5,08 B
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 31 674 B 26 520 M 26 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 79 000,00 KRW
Average target price 118 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-3.89%26 520
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.05%268 450
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.29%130 185
DAIMLER AG10.13%90 829
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.72%70 951
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.70%70 675