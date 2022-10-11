Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
67400.00 KRW   -5.07%
02:57pMexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:42pHyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labor violations
RE
08:02aKia America Announces 2023 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Pricing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labor violations

10/11/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, and have fined the company and a labor recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

In August, authorities accused Alexander City, Alabama-based SL Alabama in federal court of violating child labor laws.

The action against SL Alabama, which supplies lights and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia assembly plants in the U.S. South, came following a July Reuters article that documented child labor practices at another auto parts supplier in the state, Hyundai-owned SMART Alabama LLC.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said in a release that workers aged 13-15 were found at the SL Alabama plant and said it had fined the company, a unit of Korea's SL Corp, around $30,000. SL Alabama agreed to implement new monitoring and training programs, the federal regulator said. DOL said it also obtained a court order to prevent the plant from "shipping or delivering" any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.

"Our investigation found SL Alabama engaged in oppressive child labor," said Kenneth Stripling, DOL's Wage and Hours Division Director in Birmingham, Alabama, in the statement.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Alabama's state DOL said it had levied around $35,000 in total in civil penalties on SL Alabama and JK USA, a temporary labor recruiting firm. JK USA employed five minors between the ages of 13 and 16 at the plant, the state DOL said.

Earlier coverage by Reuters helped to draw regulators' scrutiny to the broader network of Korean-operated automotive plants in Alabama that produce parts that Hyundai and its sister company Kia use at their flagship U.S. vehicle plants in Alabama and Georgia.

SL Alabama told Reuters in a statement that a staffing agency had furnished some employees to the plant who were not old enough to work there. SL said it had cooperated with regulators, terminated its relationship with the staffing firm, agreed to fines and other corrective actions, and replaced the president of the facility.

SL "has never knowingly employed minors to work at any of its facilities," the company said. JK USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regulators said plant operators are accountable for child labor violations even when unauthorized employees are brought in by third-party recruiting firms.

"Employers are responsible for knowing who is working in their facilities," the DOL statement said.

Regulators did not accuse Hyundai and Kia of wrongdoing in the case.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Joshua Schneyer in New York and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Mica Rosenberg, Joshua Schneyer and Kristina Cooke


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINES INC. -6.34% 1920 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -4.00% 15600 End-of-day quote.-7.14%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -4.27% 168000 End-of-day quote.-19.62%
JK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -3.29% 1000 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
KIA CORPORATION -5.07% 67400 End-of-day quote.-18.00%
SL CORPORATION -6.64% 28100 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
02:57pMexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:42pHyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labor violations
RE
08:02aKia America Announces 2023 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Pricing
AQ
10/06S.Korean shares on track for best week in eight months
RE
10/06Hyundai, Kia's Sales in the US Rise 4.4% in September
MT
10/06Hyundai Commercial Inc. agreed to acquire 5% stake in Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. from Kia C..
CI
10/05Kia announces September 2022 global sales results
AQ
10/05Biden says U.S. willing to hold talks with S.Korea on EV subsidy -Yonhap
RE
10/05S.Korean shares end higher on hints of cooling economy
RE
10/04Kia's September Sales Rise 11% on Strong SUV Demand
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 610 B 59,1 B 59,1 B
Net income 2022 6 603 B 4,61 B 4,61 B
Net cash 2022 9 915 B 6,92 B 6,92 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,26x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 27 023 B 18 912 M 18 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 67 400,00 KRW
Average target price 114 357,14 KRW
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-18.00%19 922
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%186 433
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.87%71 912
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.99%53 985
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.93%47 080
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%45 670