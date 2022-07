Net profit climbed to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) for the April-June period from 1.8 trillion won a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 2.2 trillion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,312.1200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)