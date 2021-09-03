Log in
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 09/02
83800 KRW   -2.33%
Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car -media report
RE
KIA : announces August 2021 global sales
AQ
South Korean Automakers' Sales Fall Over 4% in August
MT
Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car -media report

09/03/2021 | 07:28am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to use an auto chip it has developed itself for one of its upcoming vehicles next year, the Seoul Economy Daily reported on Friday.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 biggest automakers by sales, plans to internally develop a silicon carbide technology based power chip, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed industry source.

A shortage of chips made by semiconductor companies, fuelled by pandemic interruptions and production issues at chip factories, have forced automakers halt production and reduce work shifts amid concerns that shortages could continue.

Hyundai's research centre and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd led the chip design process and cooperated with multiple companies, including system chip manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor Corp, the newspaper said.

"We are aiming to apply our internally developed power chip to a new car to be launched in the second quarter of next year," an unnamed Hyundai Motor official told the newspaper, without naming the vehicle.

The Seoul Economy Daily said the new vehicle model adopting the chip could be the Ioniq 6, Hyundai's dedicated electric car expected to be launched next year. Hyundai told the newspaper that the chip production date has not been decided

Hyundai Motor did not have immediate comment.

In June, Reuters reported that Hyundai and its affiliates are in talks with local chip companies to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.09% 18100 End-of-day quote.13.48%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.36% 13900 End-of-day quote.23.56%
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -0.72% 275500 End-of-day quote.7.83%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.63% 211500 End-of-day quote.10.16%
KIA CORPORATION -2.33% 83800 End-of-day quote.34.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 71 422 B 61,8 B 61,8 B
Net income 2021 4 688 B 4,06 B 4,06 B
Net cash 2021 6 634 B 5,74 B 5,74 B
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 33 598 B 29 013 M 29 062 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 83 800,00 KRW
Average target price 120 241,38 KRW
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION34.29%29 013
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.28%244 411
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.99%152 916
DAIMLER AG22.20%89 623
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.76%73 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.56%71 062