    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
81600.00 KRW   -0.61%
India's top carmaker hopes govt will support 'green' tech beyond EVs

07/21/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Global launch of Grand Vitara SUV in Gurugram

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top-selling carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, believes the government will show support for "green" car technology beyond full electric vehicles (EVs), such as hybrid, if it benefited the country, the company's chief executive said.

The comments come after Maruti unveiled its first strong hybrid car in India, the Grand Vitara sport-utility vehicle (SUV), seen as key to helping recover ground lost to competitors such as Hyundai Motor and Kia Motor.

India's taxes on hybrid cars range as high as 43%, compared to the low rate of 5% for EVs, which also stand to benefit from billions of dollars in incentives to companies that build them domestically.

Asked how talks with the government were progressing to secure lower taxes for hybrid cars, Chief Executive Hisashi Takeuchi said he thought government support would be forthcoming.

"The government's support to EVs is good ... to support some more green technology is even better," he said on Wednesday. "I believe the government will support all technologies as far as they are good and contribute to a better India."

Maruti has said it will not launch an all-electric model before 2025, and even then, Takeuchi said, decarbonisation plans cover other clean technologies, such as compressed natural gas (CNG), bio fuels, flex fuel and hybrids.

The first model to be developed by parent company Suzuki Motor Corp in a global alliance with Toyota Motor Corp, the Grand Vitara, unveiled on Wednesday, will be built at the latter's India factory.

Its strong hybrid power train from Toyota will offer mileage of nearly 28 km (17 miles) a litre of gasoline. It will also have Suzuki's mild hybrid power train with a mileage of about 21 km (13 miles) a litre.

Maruti will export the vehicle to countries in Africa, South America and the Middle East, Takeuchi said.

With the launch of the Grand Vitara set for September, Maruti enters a segment that contributes a fifth of car sales in India.

Takeuchi said he hoped to take Maruti's market share back to half as it launches more models in the fast-growing SUV segment. Its share fell to 43% in the fiscal year to March 2022, versus 51% in March 2019.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.85% 436.47 Real-time Quote.-18.27%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 15300 End-of-day quote.-8.93%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.27% 189000 End-of-day quote.-9.57%
KIA CORPORATION -0.61% 81600 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.81% 8824.65 Delayed Quote.17.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.24% 141.48 Real-time Quote.-18.99%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.41% 360.8484 Real-time Quote.97.91%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -0.73% 4382 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.72% 8250 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.34% 2187 Delayed Quote.3.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 80 394 B 61,4 B 61,4 B
Net income 2022 5 631 B 4,30 B 4,30 B
Net cash 2022 8 325 B 6,35 B 6,35 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 32 716 B 24 967 M 24 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 81 600,00 KRW
Average target price 113 038,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-0.73%24 967
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.40%216 723
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.43%87 969
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.50%61 828
BMW AG-11.71%52 481
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.42%50 609