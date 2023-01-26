Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
69300.00 KRW   +6.62%
01/26Kia Corp Q4 Operating Profit 2.6 Trln Won, Up 123% From Year Earlier
RE
01/26Kia corp: q4 operating profit 2.6 trln won, up 123% from year ea…
RE
01/26South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
KIA CORP: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 2.6 TRLN WON, UP 123% FROM YEAR EA…

01/26/2023 | 11:55pm EST

01/26/2023 | 11:55pm EST
KIA CORP: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 2.6 TRLN WON, UP 123% FROM YEAR EARLIER


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 86 952 B 70,4 B 70,4 B
Net income 2022 5 323 B 4,31 B 4,31 B
Net cash 2022 9 631 B 7,80 B 7,80 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,24x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 27 785 B 22 501 M 22 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 69 300,00 KRW
Average target price 96 796,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION16.86%21 082
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.55%103 719
STELLANTIS N.V.4.92%48 706
FERRARI N.V.15.66%44 662
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.64%32 552
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.98%25 151