Homepage
Equities
Korea, republic of
Korea Stock Exchange
Kia Corporation
News
Summary
A000270
KR7000270009
KIA CORPORATION
(A000270)
Add to my list
Report
2023-01-25
2023-01-25
69300.00
KRW
+6.62%
01/26
Kia Corp Q4 Operating Profit 2.6 Trln Won, Up 123% From Year Earlier
RE
01/26
Kia corp: q4 operating profit 2.6 trln won, up 123% from year ea…
RE
01/26
South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
KIA CORP: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 2.6 TRLN WON, UP 123% FROM YEAR EA…
01/26/2023
KIA CORP: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 2.6 TRLN WON, UP 123% FROM YEAR EARLIER
© Reuters 2023
All news about KIA CORPORATION
01/26
Kia Corp Q4 Operating Profit 2.6 Trln Won, Up 123% From Year Earlier
RE
01/26
Kia corp: q4 operating profit 2.6 trln won, up 123% from year ea…
RE
01/26
South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
01/26
Hyundai Motor forecasts robust EV growth after quarterly profit jump
RE
01/25
South Korean shares gain for fourth session as automakers rise
RE
01/25
South Korean Equities Gain Over 1% on Tech Stock Gains; Samsung Adds 2%, SK Hynix 4%
MT
01/25
Hyundai Motor's EV Sales Top 1 Million
MT
01/17
Kia Union Greenlights Plan to Construct Purpose-Built Vehicle Plant in South Korea
MT
01/16
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award; Kia becomes ..
AQ
01/16
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
01/16
Nomura Adjusts Kia's Price Target to KRW100,000 From KRW120,000, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts Kia Motors' Price Target to 120,000 Won From 130,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts Kia Motors' Price Target to 130,000 Won From 120,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
More recommendations
Financials
KRW
USD
Sales 2022
86 952 B
70,4 B
70,4 B
Net income 2022
5 323 B
4,31 B
4,31 B
Net cash 2022
9 631 B
7,80 B
7,80 B
P/E ratio 2022
5,24x
Yield 2022
4,62%
Capitalization
27 785 B
22 501 M
22 501 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,21x
EV / Sales 2023
0,16x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
61,4%
More Financials
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
69 300,00 KRW
Average target price
96 796,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target
39,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song
President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi
Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo
Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung
Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION
16.86%
21 082
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
17.55%
103 719
STELLANTIS N.V.
4.92%
48 706
FERRARI N.V.
15.66%
44 662
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
4.64%
32 552
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
2.98%
25 151
More Results
