In 2023, Kia achieved its best results in history.

Sales increased year-over-year, with solid growth in our key regions of Korea, the United States, and Europe. Our dedicated electric vehicles, EV6 and EV9, were recognized for their excellence in global markets, including being named North American Utility Car of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Even with these remarkable achievements, Kia has never stopped thinking about sustainability. In 2023, we established a new ESG Management Framework to further establish a concrete plan for sustainability that has been consistently emphasized through our corporate vision, philosophy, and brand strategy.

We set "Sustainable Movement for an Inspiring Future" as our ESG vision, which envisages our determination to continuously move toward an inspiring future with various stakeholders. We are practicing ESG management that includes eco-friendliness, circular economy of resources, safety, stakeholder satisfaction, sound governance, and ethical management under the three core values of "Cleaner and Circular," "Safe and Satisfying," and "Transparent and Trustworthy."

In the Environmental aspect, to mitigate the global climate crisis, we are reducing carbon in all stages of supply, production, logistics, disposal, and use with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Moreover, to accomplish RE100 by 2040, we generate our own solar power at AutoLand India and AutoLand Hwaseong, and have signed the largest power purchase agreement in Korea to secure renewable energy.