Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Contents
Introduction
Our Priorities
CEO Message
3
Kia ESG Management Strategy
Company Overview
5
ESG Governance
About Kia
6
Double Materiality Assessment
Global Network
7
ESG Major Achievements
8
Sustainable & Future Focus
Material Topics
Sustainable Future Mobility
10
Climate Change
Social Contribution for a Better Society
13
Resource Circulation
Strengthening Sustainability in Production Sites
16
Employee
Supply Chain
Customer Safety & Quality
Business Ethics
19
21
22
29
42
54
64
73
80
Sustainable Progress
Environmental
Environmental Management
86
Natural Capital Management
89
Social
Human Rights Management
93
Work Environment & Labor Management
96
Information Security
99
Governance
Board of Directors
101
Shareholder-Friendly Policy
105
Tax and Accounting
106
Enterprise Risk Management
107
Stakeholder Engagement
109
READER'S GUIDE
READER'S GUIDE 'MOVE' is the name of the Kia Sustainability Report, which refers to a movement that makes a positive change in the world through mobility. You can check more details by clicking the icon.
ESG Factbook
Financial Data
111
GHG Assurance Statement
134
ESG Data
112
Third-party Assurance Statement
138
GRI / ESRS / SASB / WEF Index
125
About Move
140
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
3
CEO Message
Sustainable Movement
We are deeply grateful to our stakeholders for your encouragement
and support in our transformation into a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.
for an Inspiring Future for All
In 2023, Kia achieved its best results in history.
Sales increased year-over-year, with solid growth in our key regions of Korea, the United States, and Europe. Our dedicated electric vehicles, EV6 and EV9, were recognized for their excellence in global markets, including being named North American Utility Car of the Year in 2023 and 2024.
Even with these remarkable achievements, Kia has never stopped thinking about sustainability. In 2023, we established a new ESG Management Framework to further establish a concrete plan for sustainability that has been consistently emphasized through our corporate vision, philosophy, and brand strategy.
We set "Sustainable Movement for an Inspiring Future" as our ESG vision, which envisages our determination to continuously move toward an inspiring future with various stakeholders. We are practicing ESG management that includes eco-friendliness, circular economy of resources, safety, stakeholder satisfaction, sound governance, and ethical management under the three core values of "Cleaner and Circular," "Safe and Satisfying," and "Transparent and Trustworthy."
In the Environmental aspect, to mitigate the global climate crisis, we are reducing carbon in all stages of supply, production, logistics, disposal, and use with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Moreover, to accomplish RE100 by 2040, we generate our own solar power at AutoLand India and AutoLand Hwaseong, and have signed the largest power purchase agreement in Korea to secure renewable energy.
We have also been collaborating with Ocean Cleanup, a global environmental NGO, and began removing waste from the sea and recycling the collected waste plastic into resources.
In the Social aspect, by improving product quality for customer safety and satisfaction, we were recognized for our competitive power for quality. In the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, seven of Kia's vehicles ranked first in their respective classes. In addition, we provided support for electrification R&D and equipping carbon-neutral facilities to secure the future competitiveness of our suppliers. For local communities, in Korea, we expanded Green Trip a CSR program that supports travel for people with disabilities, and globally, Green Light Project (GLP), a CSR program that supports self-reliance in underdeveloped countries.
In the Governance aspect, Kia strengthened our board accountability. The majority of the board consists of independent directors who have expertise in various fields, such as industry, technology, finance, and accounting. Additionally, we have reinforced our shareholder-friendly policies by constantly increasing dividends and repurchasing and retiring treasury shares to enhance corporate value.
In acknowledgment of these efforts, Kia was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) in 2023 for the second consecutive year.
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
4
Sustainable Movement for an Inspiring Future
Cleaner & Circular
Safe & Satisfying
Transparent & Trustworthy
Kia aims to continue our growth as a bettter company that resonates authentically by addressing global environmental and social issues.
Cleaner & Circular
To mitigate climate change, Kia will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by accelerating our RE100 implementation, which involves expanding the self-generation of power to our maximum capacity and signing agreements to introduce renewable energy to AutoLands in Korea and abroad. Additionally, through our partnership with Ocean Cleanup, we will strengthen our resource circulation system by reprocessing marine plastic waste into new vehicle accessories for the EV3, to be released within the year. Furthermore, to expand the use of recycled plastic in our vehicles to over 20% by 2030, we will develop specific action plans, including material development and the establishment of a waste resource supply chain.
Safe & Satisfying
Kia aims to internalize a corporate culture centered around customers and people in its corporate values and actions. Additionally, we will conduct ESG assessments in accordance with our sustainable supply chain management strategy, establish and support dedicated organizations for secondary and tertiary suppliers, and enhance their ESG management systems based on the assessment results. To create a happy society for everyone, we plan to launch corporate social responsibility efforts for multicultural families and people with disabilities who suffer from a lack of social support and acceptance.
Transparent & Trustworthy
To internalize the culture of ESG management across the company, we will emphasize the sustainability elements in management's KPI performance evaluation.
In addition to ensuring diversity by increasing the proportion of diverse independent directors, we will constantly enhance the standards for review and decision-making on important matters to be implemented based on the varied expertise of our board members.
We will further practice transparent management by raising employees' awareness of compliance through actively deploying fair trade compliance activities and expand shareholder value by continuing repurchase and retirement of treasury shares.
Dear valued stakeholders,
In these times of uncertainty, Kia seeks to continue our transformation for unwavering growth. We will persist in our efforts for EV transformation to respond to the market environment, consolidate our position as a Tier 1 EV brand, and strengthen our PBV competitiveness to meet the needs of diverse customers.
To exercise our global corporate citizenship, we vow to remain steadfast in our commitment toward sustainability for all. Through our sincere determination to address climate change, achieve shared growth with stakeholders, and conduct transparent and ethical management activities, we will pursue our ESG vision of "Sustainable Movement for an Inspiring Future." We respectfully request your continued interest and support for Kia in our endeavors.
Thank you.
June 2024
Ho-sungSong, CEO/President, Kia
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
5
Company Overview
Since its foundation in 1944, Kia has evolved into a global automobile brand over the past 78 years. In 2021, we changed our company name and logo from 'Kia Motors' to 'Kia' and announced a new brand direction and vision, transforming from an automobile manufacturer to a mobility brand. Along our journey of transformation into a 'sustainable mobility solution provider' we will continue to strengthen our business capabilities, focus on sustainable growth, and we will remain committed to moving toward a future that inspires everyone.
Major Financial Performance
No. of vehicles sold
(in retail)
Revenue
(Unit: KRW billion)
Operating profit &
(Unit: KRW billion, %)
Net income
(Unit: KRW billion)
operating margin
3,015thousand units
KRW 99,808.4billion
KRW 11,607.9billion / 11.6%
KRW 8,777.8billion
2022
2,897,255
2022
86,559.0
2022
7,233.1(8.4%)
2022
5,409.0
2023
3,015,762
2023
99,808.4
2023
11,607.9(11.6%)
2023
8,777.8
No. of eco-friendly vehicles sold
(in retail)
EV
HEV
PHEV
Revenue from eco-friendly vehicles1
(Unit: KRW billion)
575,773units
KRW 26,666.8billion
2022
487,159
units
305,585units
88,254units
2022
21,377.4
2023
575,773
2023
26,666.8
181,934
Line-up of Kia
1. Based on the management accounting standards
(as of June, 2024)
Sedan
RV (Recreational Vehicle)
EV & PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle)
Commercial Vehicle & Bus
Morning | Ray | K3 | K5 | K8 | K9
Niro | Stonic | Seltos | Sportage | Sorento | Mohave
EV
Niro | Niro Plus | EV5 | EV6 | EV9
Bongo3 | Granbird
Pegas | Ceed
Carnival | Soul | Carens | KX1 | Sonet
Bongo3 | Soul | Ray
Zhìpǎo | XCeed | Telluride
HEV
K5 | K8 | Niro | Sorento | Sportage | Carnival
PHEV
Niro | Sorento | Sportage | Ceed | Xceed
* "Eco-friendly vehicles" include EVs (Electric Vehicles), HEVs (Hybrids), and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrids), while "electrification" includes only EVs (Electric Vehicles). ** PBV: Niro Plus
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
6
About Kia
Since its brand relaunch in 2021, Kia has been transforming its entire business and has established a corporate vision system to drive its business more systematically. Kia believes in the power and value of movements that inspire new ideas and value of movements that inspire new ideas, and we exist to create spaces and times that enrich them. Based on this belief and brand purpose, Kia has established "Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider" as its corporate vision.
Corporate Vision
We established Plan S as a mid- to long-term strategy to achieve our corporate vision, realized through three pillars: Planet, People, and Profit. Planet focuses on leading environmental and social responsibility. People aims to deliver the highest customer value. Profit enhances future revenue by becoming an EV Tier 1 Brand, a PBV 1st Mover, and strengthening business fundamentals. Our goal is to foster a "customer-oriented and people-oriented" corporate culture.
Brand Strategy
As a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider', Kia promises to always create new movements to make life better for our customers. for a better life. As a responsible mobility company, Kia is committed to providing Kia aims to be a brand that contributes to customers, communities, and the global society and environment by providing sustainable mobility solutions customers, communities, and the global society/environment.
Movement Inspires Ideas
Brand
Purpose
We create space and time inspiring new ideas
Company
Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider
Vision
Create a new movement for a better life
Plan S
Corporate
Strategy
PLANET
PEOPLE
PROFIT
Shift Our
Shift Our
Shift Our
Sustainability
Mindset
Business
Corporate
Customer-oriented,people-oriented culture
Culture
Prologue Consistent New Kia Brand
Total Transformation
- Comprehensive changes based on the new CI and design philosophy
- Strengthening global brand presence through innovation in customer experience at touchpoints
Chapter 1 Desirable EV Brand
EV Tier 1 Brand
- Expanding EV lineup and securing competitiveness to become a EV Tier 1 Brand
- Enhancing customer convenience through advanced battery strategy and expanded charging infrastructure
Chapter 2 Personalized Mobility Brand
PBV 1st Mover
- Pioneering the PBV market through the development of customized vehicles and solutions
- Providing customized mobility experiences to meet diverse customer needs
Chapter 3 Aspirational Solutions Brand
Generating values by interconnecting future business
- Developing autonomous driving technology based on SDV1
- Creating synergies with future businesses, including building a sustainable mobility ecosystem
1. Software Defined Vehicle
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
7
Global Network
Kia operates production bases, R&D centers, and design centers in major regions at Korea and overseas, strives to provide customized products and services through its global sales and service network.
39
34
22
11
4
12
3
20
23
18
10
19
29
33
21
16
14
15
17
27
9
1
38
13
36
35
2
30
28
5
8
37
6
31
32
26
7
24
25
Head Office
Regional Headquarters
Head Office
North America (Irvine, USA)
2
(Heolleung-ro,Seocho-gu, Seoul) 1
Europe (Frankfurt, Germany) 3
Russia (Moscow) 4
Latin America (Miami, USA)
5
Middle East & Africa (Dubai, UAE) 6
Asia Pacific (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) 7
India (Gurgaon, India) 8
Sales and Services
Korea
Sales sector 15 headquarters, 283 direct sales branches, 353 agencies, 8 delivery centers
Service sector 18 direct service centers,
761 comprehensive/ specialized Auto Q
Overseas
Sales sector 23 sales corporations, 165 agencies, 4,537 dealerships
Sales Corporation
USA 9 /Canada 10 /Germany 11 /UK 12 / Spain 13 /France 14 /Italy 15 /Austria 16 /Hungary 17 /Czech Republic 18 /Slovakia 19 Poland 20 / Belgium 21 /Sweden 22 Netherlands 23 /Australia 24 /New Zealand 25 Thailand 26
Production
Korea
AutoLand Gwabgmyeong (330,000 units) 27 AutoLand Hwaseong (530,000 units) AutoLand Gwangju (490,000 units)
Overseas
China Yeomseong Plant (Yancheng, 750,000 units) 28
Slovakia (Zilina, 330,000 units) 29 Georgia, USA (Georgia, 340,000 units) 30 Mexico (Pesqueria, 400,000 units) 31 India (Andhra Pradesh, 350,000 units) 32
R&D
Korea
Hyundai Motor Group Technology Research
Center (Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do)27
Environment Technology Research Center
(Yongin, Gyeonggi-do)
Uiwang Technology Research Center (Uiwang,
Gyeonggi-do)
Overseas
R&D Center and Design Center
R&D Center USA Detroit, Chino, Irvine, CPG 33 Europe Ruesselsheim, Nurburgring 34 Japan Yokohama 35 China Yantai 36
India Hyderabad 37
Design Center
USA Irvine 38
Europe Frankfurt 39
(as of June., 2024)
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
8
ESG Major Achievements
Kia has established an ESG vision titled "Sustainable Movement for an Inspiring Future," emphasizing the importance of sustainable growth more than ever. We are strengthening our response to key ESG issues that are crucial for our sustainable growth and impactful to our stakeholders, solidifying the foundation of our ESG management system.
ESG Evaluation · Awards
S&P Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices
'World' Index for
2 consecutive years
GSMA
Sustainability category for 6 consecutive years · Hall of Fame induction
Chosun Biz 2023 THE ESG
THE ESG AWARDS
Grand Prize
CDP Korea Climate Change
Won Carbon
Management Sector
Honors Award
Major Achievements in Various Areas
Environmental
Driving solar power at domestic and overseas
AutoLand Hwaseong(4MW), and Kia India(2MW) completed in 2023
Promotion of securing renewable energy
Signing Korea's Largest PPA Agreement(Introduction of a total of 219MW PPA by 2031)
Expanding the use of Recycled Plastic
Establishing enterprise governance for over 20% application in 2030 (Plastic Recycling Council)
Eco-friendly materials in EV9
Recycled plastic and bio-basedeco-friendly materials, weigh about 34kg.
(Based on EV9)
Social
Supporting future competitiveness of suppliers
Funding including R&D investment, Established an organization to support 2nd/3rd tier suppliers
Improving supplier ESG management
Conducting diagnostics for All 1st-tier suppliers and prioritized 2nd-tier suppliers, Establishing ESG compliance provisions
in contracts
Reinforced safety and health at workplace
Secured ISO 45001 certification at all business sites, Expanding adoption of new safety technologies
Expanding Kia's representative social contribution
Green Light Project in 3 new countries, established Green Trip Jeonju base, Confirmed site for restoration of tidal flats
Governance
Incorporating ESG into CEO performance evaluations
Organizing sustainability elements beyond business and finance (safety, culture, etc.)
Expanded diversity and independence of the Board of Directors (BoD)
Over 50% independent directors, 60% female independent directors
(As of 2024)
Enhanced shareholder-friendly policies
Dividend: 5,600 won per share (+60% YoY),
Buyback: 500 billion won, 50% retired
- Additional 50% buyback planned upon Q3
'24 financial target achievement.
Evaluation of the effectiveness of the compliance control standard
Conducting an evaluation of the effectiveness of the compliance control standard through external experts once a year
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
9
Sustainable & Future Focus
CONTENTS
Sustainable Future Mobility
10
Social Contribution for a Better
13
Society
Strengthening Sustainability in
16
Production Sites
Kia Sustainability Report 2024
Introduction
Sustainable&Future Focus
Our Priorities
Material Topics
Sustainability Progess
ESG Factbook
10
Sustainable Future Mobility
PBV, the Key Momentum for Customer-Oriented Kia
Kia's customizable PBV integrates software and future technologies that will facilitate business operations and customers' daily lives and differentiate their mobility experience. In this regard, Kia redefined PBV from "Purpose-Built Vehicle" to "Platform Beyond Vehicle." As a "Platform Beyond Vehicle," PBV will usher in a new era of business and lifestyle by providing extended experiential value. Through PBV, Kia will expand its B2B business and drive B2C demand, getting a foothold as the first mover in the global PBV market.
PBV Optimized for Customers' Business and Lifestyle
Platform Beyond Vehicle(PBV) is the future of personalized mobility. Its interior can be flexibly modified to meet the user's purpose, whether it's for passenger transportation, logistics, or leisure. If the traditional car is ready-to-wear, PBV can be likened to a tailored suit. With the recent boom in e-commerce, we expect to see steep growth in the B2B market mainly for transportation and delivery services. As a result, the B2B companies' vehicle needs, including electrification, are expected to increase dramatically. Kia's PBV products will help B2B customers improve the challenges they face in operating their existing fleet, contributing to their business efficiency and the environmental value of B2B companies.
A Dedicated Platform for Skateboard-type PBVs to Reflect Different Needs
Kia PBV has a specialized customer-oriented process where customers are directly involved from the product configuration stage to propose specifications, which are then incorporated into the development process. To effectively reflect various needs, we designed and applied a highly scalable, dedicated skateboard platform for PBVs, enabling excellent interior space utilization while maximizing customers' vehicle utilization through interchangeable upper body modules.
Kia PBV will also offer optimized options for body types, as well as interior and exterior layouts, door types, batteries, and more to accommodate customers' needs and purposes. PBV solutions that will be available through an open platform are also underway to enhance customer convenience. Customers can choose from PBV-specific solutions, as well as their own business solutions and third-party solutions to best fit their business objectives. The solutions will be optimized for customers' business journey, including fleet operations, vehicle maintenance, and fuel efficiency management. We have a mid-tolong-term plan to apply next-generation autonomous driving technologies to transform our customers' businesses together. We also aim to complete Kia's PBV-specific ecosystem by securing capabilities and infrastructure for solutions such as various financing programs applicable at each stage of vehicle use, including purchase, use, and disposal, as well as charging and specialized after- sales support.
IVI Solution
FMS Solution
EV Charging Consulting Solution
(In-Vehicle Infotainment)
(Fleet Management System)
- Use AI to deliver useful information tailored to users' travel goals
- Offer the IVI App Market where users can enjoy smartphone-like experience inside the vehicle
- Collect and manage vehicle data of multiple PBVs through the API system for integrated vehicle management
- Maximize efficiency in business opera- tions through preventive maintenance based on vehicle condition, etc.
- Provide information on optimal charging schedules and charging stations considering customers' PBV operational conditions
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KIA Corporation published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 04:10:03 UTC.