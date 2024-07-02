Kia : America Records Highest First-Half EV Sales in Company History
July 02, 2024 at 03:21 am EDT
News
All
01-JUL-2024
IRVINE, Calif.
Second-best first-half sales on record
Carnival, Forte, Sportage and Seltos achieve largest first-half sales in history
Kia America delivered highest first-half EV sales in company history. Kia also marked the second-best first-half total sales. The brand's best-selling models through the first half of 2024 were the Sportage SUV and Forte sedan.
Kia America sold more than 5,000 all-electric vehicles for the third consecutive month and 29,392 total EVs through the first-half, resulting 112-percent growth year-over-year and indicating strong EV sales growth momentum for the company.
Four Kia models - Carnival (+18-percent), Forte (+13-percent), Sportage (+11-percent) and Seltos (+1-percent) - set new first-half sales records.
"Kia's leadership as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our growing selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric utility vehicles are delivering one of the most balanced lineups in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV arriving soon and a growing supply of the updated K5 sedan, Kia continues to provide customers with award-winning choices, and we anticipate consumer demand and Kia showroom traffic to further increase during the second half of the year."
In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:
Kia participated in Electrify Expo Long Beach where the brand displayed the all-electric EV6 and EV9 models. In addition, attendees were able to participate in a ride-and-drive to experience the EV6 and EV9 vehicles for themselves.
Durham, North Carolina, was selected as the headquarters for IONNA, the charging network founded by a coalition of the world's top automakers: in addition to Kia, BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, MB, and Stellantis.
MONTH OF JUNE
YEAR TO DATE
Model
2024
2023
2024
2023
EV9
1,905
0
9,671
0
EV6
2,171
1,458
10,941
8,328
Rio
2
2,180
1,916
14,196
Forte
11,358
10,330
70,473
62,061
K5
3,771
6,072
12,807
30,897
Stinger
0
642
0
4,554
Soul
4,565
5,202
28,465
34,747
Niro
3,381
3,165
18,102
19,325
Seltos
5,871
5,652
32,786
32,423
Sportage
13,316
13,917
79,853
71,889
Sorento
6,925
7,912
46,663
42,807
Telluride
8,858
9,534
53,700
55,284
Carnival
3,806
4,431
21,083
17,822
Total
65,929
70,495
386,460
394,333
Kia America Records Highest First-Half EV Sales in Company History
