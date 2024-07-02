  • News
Kia America Records Highest First-Half EV Sales in Company History

  • 01-JUL-2024

  • IRVINE, Calif.

  • Second-best first-half sales on record
  • Carnival, Forte, Sportage and Seltos achieve largest first-half sales in history

Kia America delivered highest first-half EV sales in company history. Kia also marked the second-best first-half total sales. The brand's best-selling models through the first half of 2024 were the Sportage SUV and Forte sedan.

Kia America sold more than 5,000 all-electric vehicles for the third consecutive month and 29,392 total EVs through the first-half, resulting 112-percent growth year-over-year and indicating strong EV sales growth momentum for the company.

Four Kia models - Carnival (+18-percent), Forte (+13-percent), Sportage (+11-percent) and Seltos (+1-percent) - set new first-half sales records.

"Kia's leadership as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our growing selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric utility vehicles are delivering one of the most balanced lineups in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV arriving soon and a growing supply of the updated K5 sedan, Kia continues to provide customers with award-winning choices, and we anticipate consumer demand and Kia showroom traffic to further increase during the second half of the year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • Kia participated in Electrify Expo Long Beach where the brand displayed the all-electric EV6 and EV9 models. In addition, attendees were able to participate in a ride-and-drive to experience the EV6 and EV9 vehicles for themselves.
  • Durham, North Carolina, was selected as the headquarters for IONNA, the charging network founded by a coalition of the world's top automakers: in addition to Kia, BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, MB, and Stellantis.

MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR TO DATE

Model

2024

2023

2024

2023

EV9

1,905

0

9,671

0

EV6

2,171

1,458

10,941

8,328

Rio

2

2,180

1,916

14,196

Forte

11,358

10,330

70,473

62,061

K5

3,771

6,072

12,807

30,897

Stinger

0

642

0

4,554

Soul

4,565

5,202

28,465

34,747

Niro

3,381

3,165

18,102

19,325

Seltos

5,871

5,652

32,786

32,423

Sportage

13,316

13,917

79,853

71,889

Sorento

6,925

7,912

46,663

42,807

Telluride

8,858

9,534

53,700

55,284

Carnival

3,806

4,431

21,083

17,822

Total

65,929

70,495

386,460

394,333

  • Kia America Records Highest First-Half EV Sales in Company History
TAGS
Carnival
Forte
Sportage
Seltos
Sales
Business
Sales Results
Financial
EV
electric
electric vehicle
