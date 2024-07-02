Kia America Records Highest First-Half EV Sales in Company History

Second-best first-half sales on record

Carnival, Forte, Sportage and Seltos achieve largest first-half sales in history

Kia America delivered highest first-half EV sales in company history. Kia also marked the second-best first-half total sales. The brand's best-selling models through the first half of 2024 were the Sportage SUV and Forte sedan.

Kia America sold more than 5,000 all-electric vehicles for the third consecutive month and 29,392 total EVs through the first-half, resulting 112-percent growth year-over-year and indicating strong EV sales growth momentum for the company.

Four Kia models - Carnival (+18-percent), Forte (+13-percent), Sportage (+11-percent) and Seltos (+1-percent) - set new first-half sales records.

"Kia's leadership as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our growing selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric utility vehicles are delivering one of the most balanced lineups in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV arriving soon and a growing supply of the updated K5 sedan, Kia continues to provide customers with award-winning choices, and we anticipate consumer demand and Kia showroom traffic to further increase during the second half of the year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia participated in Electrify Expo Long Beach where the brand displayed the all-electric EV6 and EV9 models. In addition, attendees were able to participate in a ride-and-drive to experience the EV6 and EV9 vehicles for themselves.

Durham, North Carolina, was selected as the headquarters for IONNA, the charging network founded by a coalition of the world's top automakers: in addition to Kia, BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, MB, and Stellantis.