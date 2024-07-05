  • News
Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Soul

  • 05-JUL-2024

  • IRVINE, Calif.

  • New for 2025 is a SoulmateTM Special Edition package
  • 2025 Soul has a starting MSRP of only $20,290[1]

Kia's iconic Soul arrives for the 2025 model year ready to impress. The urban runabout continues with an attractive starting MSRP of under $21,0001, which includes an extensive list of standard features, plus eight available collision avoidance and driver assist technologies[2]. Soul's standard 2.0L 4-cylinder powertrain also continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 35 MPG[3]highway on the EX trim. New for 2025 is a Soulmate Special Edition package that elevates Soul's expressive design with an exclusive combination of features and style.

MSRP (excludes $1,375 destination)1

LX

$20,290

S

$22,790

GT-Line

$23,890

EX

$24,590

Major updates for model year 2025:

  • Soulmate Special Edition
    • Exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels
    • Umber interior color
    • Two-tone roof
    • Harman Kardon[4]premium audio
    • Lower body cladding
    • SynTex and Cloth seating

Click below for more information about the 2025 Soul:

  • Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy
  • Features and options

[1]MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

[2]Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

[3]Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

[4]Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

TAGS
Seltos
Model
Models
Pricing
Soul
Disclaimer

