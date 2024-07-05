Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Soul

New for 2025 is a SoulmateTM Special Edition package
2025 Soul has a starting MSRP of only $20,290[1]
Kia's iconic Soul arrives for the 2025 model year ready to impress. The urban runabout continues with an attractive starting MSRP of under $21,0001, which includes an extensive list of standard features, plus eight available collision avoidance and driver assist technologies[2]. Soul's standard 2.0L 4-cylinder powertrain also continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 35 MPG[3]highway on the EX trim. New for 2025 is a Soulmate Special Edition package that elevates Soul's expressive design with an exclusive combination of features and style.
MSRP (excludes $1,375 destination)1
LX
$20,290
S
$22,790
GT-Line
$23,890
EX
$24,590
Major updates for model year 2025:
Soulmate Special Edition
Exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels
Umber interior color
Two-tone roof
Harman Kardon[4]premium audio
Lower body cladding
SynTex and Cloth seating
[1]MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
[2]Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
[3]Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
[4]Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.
Kia Corp, formerly Kia Motors Corp, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of automobiles. The Company's products include passenger vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), taxi, bus, commercial vehicles as well as hybrid vehicles under the brand names of K3, K5, K7, K9, Soul, Sedona, Sorento, Sportage and others. In addition, the Company also engaged in the manufacturing of automobile components, as well as prevision of rental and maintenance services. The Company sells its products in domestic and overseas market such as North America, Europe and other Asian countries.