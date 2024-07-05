Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Soul

New for 2025 is a Soulmate TM Special Edition package

2025 Soul has a starting MSRP of only $20,290 [1]

Kia's iconic Soul arrives for the 2025 model year ready to impress. The urban runabout continues with an attractive starting MSRP of under $21,0001, which includes an extensive list of standard features, plus eight available collision avoidance and driver assist technologies[2]. Soul's standard 2.0L 4-cylinder powertrain also continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 35 MPG[3]highway on the EX trim. New for 2025 is a Soulmate Special Edition package that elevates Soul's expressive design with an exclusive combination of features and style.

MSRP (excludes $1,375 destination)1 LX $20,290 S $22,790 GT-Line $23,890 EX $24,590

Major updates for model year 2025:

Soulmate Special Edition Exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels Umber interior color Two-tone roof Harman Kardon [4] premium audio Lower body cladding SynTex and Cloth seating



Click below for more information about the 2025 Soul:

Vehicle specifications , including fuel economy

Features and options

[1]MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.