Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
82000.00 KRW   -0.49%
02:24aKIA : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
08/16U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022
RE
08/15Biden to sign law on Tuesday cutting most current EV credits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kia : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)

08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Details of Issuing Company Name of Company 42dot Inc.
Nationality Republic of Korea Representative Chang-hyeon Song
Capital Stock (KRW) 2,262,156,000 Relationship to Company -
Total Number of Shares Issued 4,524,312 Main Business Software development and supply business
2. Details of Acquisition Number of Shares to Be Acquired 1,186,106
Acquisition Amount (KRW) 153,008,000,000
Equity Capital (KRW) 34,912,556,000,000
Ratio to Equity Capital(%) 0.44
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation Yes
3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition Number of Shares Held 1,686,106
Shareholding Ratio(%) 37.3
4. Acquisition Method Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of Acquisition To improve business capabilities related to mobility services/software
6. Scheduled Acquisition Date 2022-08-12
7. Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date) 2022-08-12
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) 5
Absent(No.) -
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) -
8. If entered into an agreement for Put Option, Call Option, Put Back Option, etc. No
- Details of agreements -
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions 1) This transaction concerns the acquisition in which the Company and its affiliate, HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, acquire 1,186,106 shares (approximately 26.2%) and 2,129,160 shares (approximately 47.1%) of common stock of the target company, 42dot, Inc., each respectively.

2) The '2. Details of acquisition - Equity capital (KRW)' above is based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021.

3) The 'Acquisition cost' and 'Equity capital' of 2. above are the amounts rounded up to the nearest KRW million.

4) For the '6. Scheduled acquisition date' above, the expected date of closing the transaction has been entered, but detailed schedule may be changed according to the procedures such as consultations or approval of related agencies.

5) The current year, previous year, and the two fiscal years prior of the 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing company' below reflect the financial information based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021, the end of 2020, and the end of 2019, each respectively.

6) As for the acquisition price per share in this transaction, the Company utilized the evaluation results commissioned by multiple valuation agencies.

7) The decision and execution of the details related to this transaction are delegated to the CEO.

8) The Company's Audit Committee consists entirely of outside directors.
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -
[Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company](Mil. KRW)
Type Total Assets Total Liabilities Total Shareholders' Equity Capital Stock Sales Amount Net Income
Current Year 99,896 5,568 94,328 2,211 402 -34,521
Last Year 28,426 3,806 24,620 1,746 25 -21,473
The year before last 28,946 772 28,174 1,500 - -4,929

Disclaimer

KIA Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIA CORPORATION
02:24aKIA : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (V..
PU
08/16U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022
RE
08/15Biden to sign law on Tuesday cutting most current EV credits
RE
08/12Audi, Porsche, Kia say U.S. EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
RE
08/11EU, South Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules
RE
08/11Hyundai Motor, Kia Receive Order for 3,140 EVs from US Startup Autonomy
MT
08/08Hyundai Motor Group's Eco-Friendly Vehicle Sales Surpass One Million
MT
08/08Kia to recall 105,000 Rio cars in Russia
RE
08/04Most Business Sectors in Asia Log Higher Output in July, S&P Survey Shows
MT
08/04Hyundai Motor, Affiliate Kia's July Sales Fall 11% in the US on Shortage of Chips
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 83 817 B 63,9 B 63,9 B
Net income 2022 6 226 B 4,75 B 4,75 B
Net cash 2022 9 257 B 7,06 B 7,06 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 32 876 B 25 059 M 25 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 82 000,00 KRW
Average target price 115 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-0.24%25 059
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.28%219 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.15%91 022
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-9.42%65 970
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-20.90%65 610
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.50%57 447