Kia : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)

9. Other references useful for making investment decisions

1) This transaction concerns the acquisition in which the Company and its affiliate, HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, acquire 1,186,106 shares (approximately 26.2%) and 2,129,160 shares (approximately 47.1%) of common stock of the target company, 42dot, Inc., each respectively.



2) The '2. Details of acquisition - Equity capital (KRW)' above is based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021.



3) The 'Acquisition cost' and 'Equity capital' of 2. above are the amounts rounded up to the nearest KRW million.



4) For the '6. Scheduled acquisition date' above, the expected date of closing the transaction has been entered, but detailed schedule may be changed according to the procedures such as consultations or approval of related agencies.



5) The current year, previous year, and the two fiscal years prior of the 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing company' below reflect the financial information based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021, the end of 2020, and the end of 2019, each respectively.



6) As for the acquisition price per share in this transaction, the Company utilized the evaluation results commissioned by multiple valuation agencies.



7) The decision and execution of the details related to this transaction are delegated to the CEO.



8) The Company's Audit Committee consists entirely of outside directors.