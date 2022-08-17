Kia : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Details of Issuing Company
Name of Company
42dot Inc.
Nationality
Republic of Korea
Representative
Chang-hyeon Song
Capital Stock (KRW)
2,262,156,000
Relationship to Company
-
Total Number of Shares Issued
4,524,312
Main Business
Software development and supply business
2. Details of Acquisition
Number of Shares to Be Acquired
1,186,106
Acquisition Amount (KRW)
153,008,000,000
Equity Capital (KRW)
34,912,556,000,000
Ratio to Equity Capital(%)
0.44
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation
Yes
3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition
Number of Shares Held
1,686,106
Shareholding Ratio(%)
37.3
4. Acquisition Method
Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of Acquisition
To improve business capabilities related to mobility services/software
6. Scheduled Acquisition Date
2022-08-12
7. Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date)
2022-08-12
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
5
Absent(No.)
-
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
-
8. If entered into an agreement for Put Option, Call Option, Put Back Option, etc.
No
- Details of agreements
-
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1) This transaction concerns the acquisition in which the Company and its affiliate, HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, acquire 1,186,106 shares (approximately 26.2%) and 2,129,160 shares (approximately 47.1%) of common stock of the target company, 42dot, Inc., each respectively.
2) The '2. Details of acquisition - Equity capital (KRW)' above is based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021.
3) The 'Acquisition cost' and 'Equity capital' of 2. above are the amounts rounded up to the nearest KRW million.
4) For the '6. Scheduled acquisition date' above, the expected date of closing the transaction has been entered, but detailed schedule may be changed according to the procedures such as consultations or approval of related agencies.
5) The current year, previous year, and the two fiscal years prior of the 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing company' below reflect the financial information based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021, the end of 2020, and the end of 2019, each respectively.
6) As for the acquisition price per share in this transaction, the Company utilized the evaluation results commissioned by multiple valuation agencies.
7) The decision and execution of the details related to this transaction are delegated to the CEO.
8) The Company's Audit Committee consists entirely of outside directors.
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
[Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company](Mil. KRW)