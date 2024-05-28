Manfred Harrer to lead Genesis & Performance Development Tech Unit under Hyundai-Kia Research & Development Division

The Group expects Harrer's expertise and leadership to enhance the R&D competitiveness as well as the performance attributes of Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia vehicles

Harrer will also support the Group's acceleration in the electrification era

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today the appointment of Manfred Harrer as Executive Vice President and Head of the newly established Genesis & Performance Development Tech Unit. This unit operates under the Research & Development (R&D) Division of Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia).

Harrer's expertise and leadership capabilities will bolster the Group's R&D competitiveness and drive the development of Genesis products, while enhancing the performance of Hyundai Motor and Kia vehicles as they transition into the electrification era.

"The appointment of Manfred Harrer as Executive Vice President and Head of the Genesis & Performance Development Tech Unit will greatly benefit Hyundai Motor Group products, enhancing the image and reputation of our mobility brands. As a world-renowned performance vehicle expert, Manfred will contribute significantly to the development of future Genesis luxury high-performance models, as well as our transition to electrification for Hyundai Motor and Kia brands," said Heui Won Yang, President of the Hyundai-Kia R&D Division.

Since 1997, Harrer has accumulated 25 years of experience in the automotive and tech industry, working on diverse projects including chassis development, electronic systems, software development, full vehicle integration, and ADAS. His expertise is enhanced by his experience at leading brands such as Audi AG, BMW Group, Porsche AG, and Apple Inc.

The Group anticipates Harrer's leadership will expedite its electrification transition, securing top-tier leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) era and enhancing the marketability of Hyundai Motor and Kia's products.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the trust the company has placed in me. My commitment to Hyundai Motor Group is driven by a profound belief in their visionary approach to advanced mobility solutions," said EVP Harrer. "With my extensive experience in the automotive and tech industry, I am dedicated to playing a pivotal role in the future evolution of Genesis and high-performance vehicles within the Group."

Career Highlights