Kia : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)



- Total sales of 257,903 units in the global market,

an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year

- 51,355 units sold in the domestic market,

an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year

- 206,548 units sold in overseas markets,

an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year



2. The above figures are preliminary figures and are subject to change.

※ For other details, please refer to the attached materials and our Global brand site.

- Global brand site : 1. Main contents of wholesales performance- Total sales of 257,903 units in the global market,an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year- 51,355 units sold in the domestic market,an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year- 206,548 units sold in overseas markets,an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year2. The above figures are preliminary figures and are subject to change.※ For other details, please refer to the attached materials and our Global brand site.- Global brand site : https://worldwide.kia.com/int/