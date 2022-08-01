Log in
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
81200.00 KRW   +0.87%
81200.00 KRW   +0.87%
PU
07/29S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Group plans to raise stake in startup - report
RE
07/28Hyundai Motor, Kia Enter Deal with Six Research Institutes to Develop Lunar Surface Exploration Mobility Solutions
MT
Kia : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW mn, %
Category Current period Previous period Changes over previous period (%) Same period of last year Changes over same period of last year (%)
( ) ( ) ( )
Sales Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Operating income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Category(Units, %) Current period
(Jul.'22) 		Previous period
(Jun.'22) 		Changes over previous period (%) Same period of last year
(Jul.'21) 		Changes over same period of last year (%)
Number of Sales
(Domestic) 		51,355 45,110 +13.8 48,160 +6.6
Number of Sales
(Overseas) 		206,548 214,371 -3.6 194,560 +6.2
Total 257,903 259,481 -0.6 242,720 +6.3
Category(Units, %) Current period YTD
(Jan to Jul. '22) 		- - Same period of last year
(Jan to Jul. '21) 		Changes over same period of last year (%)
Number of Sales
(Domestic) 		313,887 - - 326,544 -3.9
Number of Sales
(Overseas) 		1,363,504 - - 1,360,283 0.2
Total 1,677,391 - - 1,686,827 -0.6
2. Details of information released Information provider communication center
Information recipients media, etc.
Date & time of information released Distribution of news releases after 15:30 on August 1, 2022 and provision at any time
Title and place of event held news release, etc.
3. Contact points (department/phone number) Compliance Management Team 02-3464-5417
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. Main contents of wholesales performance
- Total sales of 257,903 units in the global market,
an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year
- 51,355 units sold in the domestic market,
an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year
- 206,548 units sold in overseas markets,
an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year

2. The above figures are preliminary figures and are subject to change.
※ For other details, please refer to the attached materials and our Global brand site.
- Global brand site : https://worldwide.kia.com/int/
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

KIA Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
