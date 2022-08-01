Kia : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW mn, %
Category
Current period
Previous period
Changes over previous period (%)
Same period of last year
Changes over same period of last year (%)
( )
( )
( )
Sales
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Operating income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Category(Units, %)
Current period
(Jul.'22)
Previous period
(Jun.'22)
Changes over previous period (%)
Same period of last year
(Jul.'21)
Changes over same period of last year (%)
Number of Sales
(Domestic)
51,355
45,110
+13.8
48,160
+6.6
Number of Sales
(Overseas)
206,548
214,371
-3.6
194,560
+6.2
Total
257,903
259,481
-0.6
242,720
+6.3
Category(Units, %)
Current period YTD
(Jan to Jul. '22)
-
-
Same period of last year
(Jan to Jul. '21)
Changes over same period of last year (%)
Number of Sales
(Domestic)
313,887
-
-
326,544
-3.9
Number of Sales
(Overseas)
1,363,504
-
-
1,360,283
0.2
Total
1,677,391
-
-
1,686,827
-0.6
2. Details of information released
Information provider
communication center
Information recipients
media, etc.
Date & time of information released
Distribution of news releases after 15:30 on August 1, 2022 and provision at any time
Title and place of event held
news release, etc.
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
Compliance Management Team 02-3464-5417
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. Main contents of wholesales performance
- Total sales of 257,903 units in the global market,
an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year
- 51,355 units sold in the domestic market,
an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year
- 206,548 units sold in overseas markets,
an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year
2. The above figures are preliminary figures and are subject to change.
※ For other details, please refer to the attached materials and our Global brand site.
