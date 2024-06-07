By Dean Seal

The U.S. subsidiary of Kia has issued a "park outside" recall for more than 460,000 Telluride vehicles due to a risk of fire while parked or driving.

Kia America warned Friday that the front power seat motor on affected Tellurides with a model year between 2020 and 2024 could overheat because of a stuck power seat slide knob, which could potentially result in a fire.

The automaker urges drivers to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles until a recall repair has been completed.

Kia said dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace seat slide knobs, all free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by mail starting July 30, and can also see if their vehicle is under recall by going to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

