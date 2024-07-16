Behind-the-scenes documentary series showcases the creation of Kia's first pickup truck, Tasman, in the Australian wilderness

Kia has released a teaser for its upcoming documentary series, 'One More Round' , which provides an in-depth look at the rigorous development process behind the highly anticipated Tasman pickup truck .

The series will showcase the extensive testing and detailed honing that the brand's first-ever pickup model has undergone in locations including the hostile terrain of the Australian wilderness to ensure optimum durability and performance.

'One More Round' will take viewers behind the scenes of the Kia Tasman's exhaustive program of more than 18,000 rounds of testing, highlighting the pickup truck's comprehensive capabilities and rugged reliability.

The first episode, scheduled for release on July 22, will focus on off-road testing. Subsequent episodes will feature deep-water wading, all-terrain durability and towing trials, on-track performance, ride and handling, plus interviews with the research and development team. The episodes will be released from July through October.

The series' title 'One More Round' signifies the immense efforts and determination to set the highest possible standards during the Kia Tasman's development. With 1,777 specific tests conducted over 18,000-plus rounds of evaluation, the title also encapsulates the spirit of Kia's engineers to achieve the highest standards in bringing the Tasman to life.

"The Kia Tasman represents our unwavering dedication to innovation. Every aspect of our R&D Division's capability has been channeled into creating a vehicle that not only lives up to its title as the first of its kind, but also delivers performance that surpasses expectations," said Heui Won Yang, President of the Kia R&D Division.

The teaser and upcoming episodes of 'One More Round' can be viewed on Kia's official YouTube channel .

Release and Availability

The Kia Tasman is set to make its world premiere in the second half of 2024, followed by a global release in the first half of 2025. The Tasman will initially be introduced in the Korean market before expanding to Australia and the Africa/Middle East market.