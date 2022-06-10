Log in
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
83000.00 KRW   -0.60%
83000.00 KRW   -0.60%
03:12aKIA : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
02:56aFactbox-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
06/06Russian auto sales plunge 83.5% in May, another historic dive
RE
Kia : Organization of Investor Relations Event

06/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-06-14 --:--
Place Paris / Edinburgh / London
2. Target Audience Overseas Institutional Investors
3. Purpose of IR Non-Deal Roadshow for Overseas Institutional Investors
4. Method of IR One-on-One & Small Group Meeting
5. Sponsoring Institutions CLSA Securities
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered Update on 1Q22 Earnings and Future Strategy
7. Decision Date 2022-06-10
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-06-14
Website https://worldwide.kia.com/int/company/ir
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions - IR schedule : 6/14 ~ 6/17 for 4 days

- The IR event will be based on Kia's 2022 CEO
Investor Day and 1Q22 earnings. Related materials
will be available on Kia's IR websites on the day
of the event.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

KIA Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06/03Kia's May Sales Drop 5% on Global Chip Supply Problems
MT
05/25South Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market
RE
05/24Hyundai Motor Group to Invest $49.8 Billion in Operations in South Korea
MT
05/20Hyundai Motor Group to invest $5.5 bln to build EV, battery facilities in U.S.
RE
05/20KIA : Future Business or Management Plans (Fair Disclosure)
PU
05/19South Korean Stocks Break Two-Day Winning Streak on Inflationary Pressures, Wall Street..
MT
05/19Georgia to announce $7 billion Hyundai EV investment as Biden visits Seoul - sources
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 79 504 B 63,3 B 63,3 B
Net income 2022 5 405 B 4,30 B 4,30 B
Net cash 2022 8 301 B 6,61 B 6,61 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,14x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 32 796 B 26 119 M 26 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 81 800,00 KRW
Average target price 113 192,31 KRW
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION0.97%26 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.91%228 770
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.43%102 525
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.95%78 058
BMW AG-6.59%58 883
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.72%54 961