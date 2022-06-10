Kia : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2022-06-14
--:--
Place
Paris / Edinburgh / London
2. Target Audience
Overseas Institutional Investors
3. Purpose of IR
Non-Deal Roadshow for Overseas Institutional Investors
4. Method of IR
One-on-One & Small Group Meeting
5. Sponsoring Institutions
CLSA Securities
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
Update on 1Q22 Earnings and Future Strategy
7. Decision Date
2022-06-10
8. IR Material
Publication Date
2022-06-14
Website
https://worldwide.kia.com/int/company/ir
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- IR schedule : 6/14 ~ 6/17 for 4 days
- The IR event will be based on Kia's 2022 CEO
Investor Day and 1Q22 earnings. Related materials
will be available on Kia's IR websites on the day
of the event.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
Disclaimer
KIA Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.