Kia announces May 2024 global sales results

May 2024 global sales of 264,313 units, down 2.1% Y/y

Outside of Korea, Kia sold 217,819 units, down 0.6% Y/y

In Korea, Kia sold 46,110 units, down 8.3% Y/y

Kia Sportage and Seltos SUVs led the company's sales

Kia Corporation today announced total global sales for May 2024 of 264,313 units, a 2.1 percent decrease year over year.

Outside of Korea sales were down 0.6 percent compared with the same period in 2023, to 217,819 units (excluding special purpose vehicles). In the Korean market, Kia recorded sales of 46,110 units, an 8.3 percent decrease year over year.

Kia SUV models led the company's sales, with the Sportage SUV selling 52,669 units globally in May. The Seltos and Sorento SUVs backed up this strong market performance, with the Seltos SUV recording global sales of 27,644 units. The Sorento SUV sold 22,610 units globally.

Sales outside of Korea

Outside of Korea, Kia sales decreased by 0.6 percent compared with the same month last year, to 217,819 units.

The Sportage SUV led the brand's sales in markets outside of Korea with 46,025 sales. It was followed by the Seltos SUV, which sold 21,524 units, and the K3 (also known as Forte in some markets), with sales of 21,285 units.

Korea sales

In May, Kia sold 46,110 units in the Korean market, an 8.3 percent decrease compared with the same period last year.

The Sorento SUV led the company's passenger vehicle sales in its home market, recording 7,487 sales. The Carnival MPV and Sportage SUV followed, with 7,211 and 6,644 units respectively.

Kia will continue its sales growth in major markets through its highly appealing products, including the all-electric Kia EV9 three-row SUV, which was named World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle at the 2024 World Car Awards.

The company will also continue to build its sales momentum with the launch of the new all-electric EV3 in the second half of 2024.

Subject May 2024 May 2023 YoY change April 2024 MoM change 2024 YTD

(May) 2023 YTD

(May) YTD change Korea sales 46,110 50,275 -8.3% 47,505 -2.9% 231,237 241,101 -4.1% Overseas sales 217,819 219,186 -0.6% 213,327 2.1% 1,053,290 1,054,429 -0.1% SPV

sales 384 548 -29.9% 451 -14.9% 1,584 2,127 -25.5% Total

sales 264,313 270,009 -2.1% 261,283 1.2% 1,286,111 1,297,657 -0.9%

Editor's note

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis. Data may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles (SPV) include various specialized vehicles. Sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets