Kia : will cancel two days of production next week in Georgia

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Kia Motors said
on Friday it will cancel two days of production next week at its
assembly plant in the state of Georgia to address supply chain
issues.
The company said the two days without production will "allow
time for the supply chain to stabilize for continuous operation
throughout the remainder of the month."
A semiconductor chip shortage has caused automakers to
cancel production around the world. Semiconductors are used
extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance,
manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in
parking and entertainment systems.
