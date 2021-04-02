Kia : will cancel two days of production next week in Georgia

Log in
04/02/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Kia Motors said on Friday it will cancel two days of production next week at its assembly plant in the state of Georgia to address supply chain issues.

The company said the two days without production will "allow time for the supply chain to stabilize for continuous operation throughout the remainder of the month."

A semiconductor chip shortage has caused automakers to cancel production around the world. Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
