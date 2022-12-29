Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
59300.00 KRW   -2.63%
11:56aSenator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits
RE
11:06aU.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits
RE
12/28KIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Senator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits

12/29/2022 | 11:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington

(Reuters) - Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Thursday urged the U.S. Treasury to pause implementation of commercial and consumer electric vehicle tax credits.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued guidance that will allow automakers to take advantage of commercial vehicle tax credits for consumer leasing that do not have the same strict battery sourcing rules that are in consumer purchase credits aimed at shifting U.S. supply chains away from China.

Manchin said the Treasury guidance "bends to the desires of the companies looking for loopholes and is clearly inconsistent with the intent of the law. It only serves to weaken our ability to become a more energy secure nation."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.95% 151000 End-of-day quote.-27.75%
KIA CORPORATION -2.63% 59300 End-of-day quote.-27.86%
TESLA, INC. 5.68% 118.75 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.11% 1817 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 87 095 B 68,4 B 68,4 B
Net income 2022 5 352 B 4,20 B 4,20 B
Net cash 2022 9 392 B 7,37 B 7,37 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,47x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 23 775 B 18 664 M 18 664 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 59 300,00 KRW
Average target price 100 038,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-27.86%19 168
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.61%93 153
STELLANTIS N.V.-21.38%44 777
FERRARI N.V.-18.77%38 256
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD13.39%30 744
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.54%24 103