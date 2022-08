Deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi met with Ahn, USTR said, saying "they agreed the two sides would keep in close contact on this issue over the coming weeks."

The $430 billion climate, health care and tax bill signed into law by President Joe Biden Aug. 16 made about 70% of EVs immediately ineligible for the U.S. tax credit, including all EVs offered by Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.

