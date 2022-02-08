Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea's Hyundai Motor to take a fresh crack at Japan sales

02/08/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it is returning to Japan 12 years after leaving because of poor sales, as growing demand for electric vehicles offers a fresh opening in a market dominated by Toyota Motor.

Hyundai said it will sell its Nexo SUV hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle and its Ioniq 5 midsize crossover electric vehicle (EV), which is at the heart of the company's attempt to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025.

"We haven't yet set a target for sales, but we will try to provide more information once we begin taking orders online in May," the head of Hyundai Mobility Japan, Shigeaki Kato, said at a launch event in Tokyo.

Hyundai, which along with affiliate Kia Corp dominates neighbouring South Korea's auto market, made its first bid to capture market share in Japan in 2001, but left after selling only 15,000 cars.

Of the five million cars sold in Japan annually around nine tenths are Japanese brands, with Toyota Motor holding around a 40% market share. Outside of luxury models, foreign makers have struggled to chip away at that lead.

Booming demand for EVs, including Tesla Inc models, however, may mean a second chance for legacy manufacturers such as Hyundai, Volkswagen AG and Stellantis, the maker of Peugeot cars.

Although only around 20,000 EVs were sold in Japan last year, the segment grew by almost a half from a year earlier even as overall car sales edged down. Imports of EVs jumped almost three times to a record 8,610 vehicles, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

In a video message at the presentation in Tokyo, Hyundai CEO Jaehoon Chang apologized for the car company's departure 12 years ago. Only 600 Hyundai cars were still driving in Japan, he added.

This time around, Kato later explained, Hyundai will focus on online sales, and is partnering with a car sharing service operated by online social gaming company DeNA Co and insurance company Sompo Holdings that lets private car owners rent out their vehicles.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENA CO., LTD. -1.57% 1759 Delayed Quote.1.47%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.49% 16550 End-of-day quote.-1.49%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.47% 10700 End-of-day quote.-10.08%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.84% 186500 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
KIA CORPORATION -3.10% 78200 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.42% 590.4 Delayed Quote.7.81%
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC. -0.69% 5580 Delayed Quote.13.34%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.97% 16.302 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.89% 16.31 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
TESLA, INC. -1.73% 907.34 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
TIM S.A. -1.05% 13.17 Delayed Quote.1.22%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.80% 9050 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.83% 2292.5 Delayed Quote.8.17%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.73% 244.4 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.11% 175.94 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
01:09aSouth Korea's Hyundai Motor to take a fresh crack at Japan sales
RE
02/07Kia to Unveil Six Electric Vehicles in China by 2027
MT
02/07South Korean Stocks Decline on Possible US Fed Rate Hike, Rising COVID Cases; Samsung, ..
MT
02/07Kia's January Sales Fall 5.7% on Global Chip Shortage
MT
02/04Kia Georgia begins production of the all-new 2023 Sportage; Sportage becomes the fourth..
AQ
02/04KIA : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
02/02Hyundai Motor, Kia Log Nearly 100,000 Units in Overseas Sales of EV Equipped with Own P..
MT
02/02Hyundai Motor, Kia's US Sales in January Rises 3.1%
MT
01/27S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering postpones planned IPO, cites valuation problems
RE
01/27SK Innovation expects stable refining margin; battery loss widens
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 649 B 58,9 B 58,9 B
Net income 2021 4 652 B 3,88 B 3,88 B
Net cash 2021 6 073 B 5,07 B 5,07 B
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 31 353 B 26 160 M 26 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 78 200,00 KRW
Average target price 118 714,29 KRW
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-4.87%26 160
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.17%272 821
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.87%124 696
DAIMLER AG-0.04%83 038
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.52%74 525
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.87%71 772