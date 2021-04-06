Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Corporation    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

04/06/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker builds a 2020 Ford Explorer car at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review.

U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

Some funding should "be used to build new capacity that will support the auto industry and mitigate the risks to the automotive supply chain evidenced by the current chip shortage," the group's chief executive, John Bozzella, wrote.

The group said the U.S. government could specify "a particular percentage - that is reasonably based on the projected needs of the auto industry - be allocated for facilities that will support the production of auto grade chips in some manner."

The group represents nearly all major automakers with factories in the United States including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co.

Automakers have been hit particularly hard by the global chip shortage after many cancelled orders when auto plants were idled during the coronavirus pandemic.

When they were ready to recommence production, they found that chipmakers were busy fulfilling orders for the consumer electronics industry which as seen demand for premium devices - both for work and leisure - boom as people spent more time at home.

Most automakers have been hit by the shortage. In recent announcements, Ford said last week it would cut output at seven North American assembly plants, while Kia Motors said it was cutting two days of production in Georgia.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.21% 234000 End-of-day quote.21.88%
KIA CORPORATION -1.27% 85500 End-of-day quote.37.02%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.01% 8461 End-of-day quote.6.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.07% 241.15 Delayed Quote.58.21%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
12:46aU.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip sh..
RE
04/05South Korea Stocks Close Higher for Third Session on US Infrastructure Plan O..
MT
04/04MARKET CHATTER : South Korean Carmakers' Sales Rise 8.3% in March as Overseas De..
MT
04/04MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai, Kia's US Sales Surge 76% in March on Strong SUV Demand
MT
04/04Whistleblower Program for Auto Safety Has Yet To Launch, Years After Congress..
DJ
04/02KIA  : will cancel two days of production next week in Georgia
RE
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Five Automakers to Pull Back 238,914 Vehicles in South Korea ov..
MT
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Kia Motors, Bermaz Auto Forming Malaysian JV
MT
04/01KIA  : Motors' March Sales Rise 9% Worldwide; Shares Jump 4%
MT
04/01MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Top Automakers Record 12% Rise in March Sales on ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67 816 B 60,3 B 60,3 B
Net income 2021 3 871 B 3,44 B 3,44 B
Net cash 2021 4 131 B 3,67 B 3,67 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 34 280 B 30 479 M 30 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 109 517,24 KRW
Last Close Price 85 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA CORPORATION37.02%30 479
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.33%213 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.21%164 826
DAIMLER AG30.37%94 758
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.59%83 285
BMW AG22.76%67 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ