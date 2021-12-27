Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

12/27/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen on a wheel at the India Auto Expo 2020

(Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency has stepped up its probe into engine fires that have plagued some Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles for over six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had opened an "engineering analysis" covering about 3 million vehicles to evaluate, among other things, the efficacy of recalls initiated by the two automakers. The agency added that it was aware of 161 fires occurring potentially due to engine failures.

An engineering analysis is the next step in a process that could lead to a recall, although sometimes NHTSA closes such probes without requiring any action.

The agency had opened an investigation in 2019 covering the 2011-2014 Kia Optima and Sorento and the 2010-2015 Kia Soul, along with the 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe to investigate instances of non-crash fires.

Hyundai said on Monday it continues to fully cooperate with NHTSA in regards to non-collision engine fires. Kia did not respond to a request for comment.

The two South Korean companies had agreed to a record $210 million civil penalty last year after regulators said they failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. -0.50% 11.86 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
CUFE LTD. -7.89% 0.035 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.29% 17000 End-of-day quote.6.58%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.00% 12400 End-of-day quote.10.22%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.93% 213500 End-of-day quote.11.20%
KIA CORPORATION -0.35% 84800 End-of-day quote.35.90%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
03:12pU.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
RE
12/26State-Owned Yueda Group Buys Dongfeng’s 25% Stake in Kia JV for $46.6 Million
MT
12/23South Korean Stocks Rise on Chip, Chemical Stock Gains; Samsung Adds 1%
MT
12/22Six Automakers in South Korea to Recall Vehicles over Faulty Auto Parts
MT
12/16Kia Unveils Carens MPV in India
MT
12/16SOUTH KOREA'S PRIMARY BENCHMARK KOSP : Nomura
MT
12/16Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags a..
AQ
12/16Kia Corporation Launches Carens During World Premiere Event in India
CI
12/13South Korean Stocks Fall as Investors Eye US Fed Meeting; Internet Giants Naver, Kakao ..
MT
12/12Kia's EV Sales in Sweden Surpass Tesla's; Shares Jump 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 493 B 60,3 B 60,3 B
Net income 2021 4 712 B 3,97 B 3,97 B
Net cash 2021 6 334 B 5,34 B 5,34 B
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 33 999 B 28 632 M 28 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 84 800,00 KRW
Average target price 119 931,03 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Kwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION35.90%28 756
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.46%253 610
DAIMLER AG46.09%84 815
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.67%82 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG23.45%65 507