Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-19
80100.00 KRW   +2.56%
12:10aWeak won fuels Hyundai Motor Q1 profit, offsets chip shortage, costs
RE
04/18Kia Plans Venture into Used Vehicle Sales
MT
04/17Kia, Coupang to Launch All-Electric Cargo Vans by 2025
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weak won fuels Hyundai Motor Q1 profit, offsets chip shortage, costs

04/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is likely to report a 4% bump in first-quarter profit thanks to a sharply weaker won boosting the value of its exports and offsetting a prolonged chip shortage, a sales slump in Russia and rising raw material costs.

For the quarter ended March 31, the South Korean automaker is expected to report a net profit of 1.37 trillion won ($1.11 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 14 analysts, up from 1.32 trillion won a year earlier.

But analysts said the ongoing global chip shortage remains a major problem for Hyundai, which when grouped with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales.

Hyundai's production could be further squeezed by shortages of other parts, those that it buys from China, where many factories have shut due to COVID-19 lockdowns, they said.

"A weak won was a key booster for Hyundai," said Kim Jin-woo, an analyst at Korea Investment Securities.

"The speed of won depreciation has been drastic enough to offset all the problems, including chip shortages, a spike in raw material prices and poor sales in Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."

The South Korean won was nearly 7% weaker against the U.S. dollar in January-March than a year earlier, touching a near two-year low.

Sales of cars produced at Hyundai's factory in Russia - meant for domestic consumption as well as exports - slumped nearly a third in the first quarter, Hyundai sales data showed.

Hyundai, which with Kia has the second-largest share of the Russian car market - after French automaker Renault - suspended operations at its St. Petersburg assembly plant on March 1, citing problems with deliveries of components. It has not decided when to resume operations.

"It would be inevitable for Hyundai to take a hit from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, because it would continue to cost them to just maintain Russia operations, while not being able to sell as many cars," Kim said.

Hyundai is scheduled to announce results on Monday.

($1 = 1,235.6000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Bradley Perrett)

By Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (AUD/KRW) -0.06% 918.43 Delayed Quote.6.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (CAD/KRW) 0.28% 989.91 Delayed Quote.4.53%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.55% 18200 End-of-day quote.8.33%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3.46% 13450 End-of-day quote.13.03%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.10% 183000 End-of-day quote.-12.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (INR/KRW) 0.20% 16.209168 Delayed Quote.1.67%
KIA CORPORATION 2.56% 80100 End-of-day quote.-2.55%
KOREA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.66% 74700 End-of-day quote.-7.43%
RENAULT 0.42% 22.84 Real-time Quote.-25.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.58% 81.775 Delayed Quote.8.04%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) 0.31% 1237.63 Delayed Quote.4.34%
All news about KIA CORPORATION
12:10aWeak won fuels Hyundai Motor Q1 profit, offsets chip shortage, costs
RE
04/18Kia Plans Venture into Used Vehicle Sales
MT
04/17Kia, Coupang to Launch All-Electric Cargo Vans by 2025
MT
04/14Hyundai Motor, Kia Introduce Face-Lifted SUV Models
MT
04/14Hyundai Group to Offer Digital Key Service Enabled from Samsung, Apple Smartphones
MT
04/11South Korean Indexes Decline Amid China Lockdown, Fed’s Hawkish Stance on Monetar..
MT
04/10Eco-Friendly Cars Account for 23.5% of Hyundai Motor, Kia's Domestic Sales So Far in 20..
MT
04/08Hyundai Motor, Kia Among Five Brands to Recall Vehicles over Safety Issues
MT
04/07Sales of Hyundai Motor, Kia in Russia Plunge 68% in March
MT
04/07ELON MUSK : Musk promises 'dedicated robotaxi' with futuristic look from Tesla
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 79 435 B 64,3 B 64,3 B
Net income 2022 5 272 B 4,27 B 4,27 B
Net cash 2022 9 046 B 7,32 B 7,32 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 32 115 B 25 998 M 25 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart KIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80 100,00 KRW
Average target price 111 920,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, VP & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIA CORPORATION-2.55%25 218
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.35%233 272
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.61%102 413
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.31%74 233
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.73%64 904
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.84%61 143