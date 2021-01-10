Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Motors Corporation    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News

01/10/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday.

The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20%.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the report on Sunday, and reiterated Friday's comments that it has received requests for potential cooperation from various companies on developing autonomous EVs.

Apple had no immediate comment.

An updated version of the IT news report removed details, including production location and capacity and the timeframe for signing the agreement and launching the pilot vehicles.

The previous version said the companies planned to build the cars at Kia Motors' factory in Georgia, or invest jointly in a new factory in the United States to produce 100,000 vehicles around 2024. The full annual capacity of the proposed plant would be 400,000 vehicles.

Kia Motors is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor.

The report also said Hyundai and Apple planned to release a "beta version" of the Apple cars next year.

Reuters reported last month that Apple was moving forward with autonomous car technology and aimed to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.86% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.87% 17150 End-of-day quote.7.52%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -3.10% 203000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION -2.35% 62200 End-of-day quote.-0.32%
TESLA, INC. 7.84% 880.02 Delayed Quote.24.71%
All news about KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
10:14aApple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
RE
01/08Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
01/07Apple in Talks With Hyundai About Car Ambitions, Auto Maker Says
DJ
01/07Hyundai Motor, Apple in EV Battery Development Talks
DJ
01/07Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
01/06MARKET CHATTER : Kia Motors to Change Name, Slogan
MT
01/06KIA MOTORS : unveils new logo and global brand slogan to ignite its bold transfo..
AQ
01/05Fiat Chrysler to invest $250 million in India unit to launch new SUVs
RE
01/05MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor to Make 2021 a "Turning Point" for Growth Ahead
MT
01/05MARKET CHATTER : South Korean Carmakers' Vehicle Sales Fall in December 2020 as ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 429 B 54,4 B 54,4 B
Net income 2020 1 451 B 1,33 B 1,33 B
Net cash 2020 2 096 B 1,92 B 1,92 B
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 27 384 B 25 038 M 25 056 M
EV / Sales 2020 461x
EV / Sales 2021 414x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71 392,86 KRW
Last Close Price 68 300,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Senior Vice Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION-0.32%25 038
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%213 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.91%97 946
DAIMLER AG-0.17%75 580
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.41%61 632
BMW AG-2.41%55 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ