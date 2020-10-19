Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Motors Corporation

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Automakers Hyundai, Kia warn of $2.9 billion hit to earnings over U.S. quality woes

10/19/2020 | 11:55am EDT
The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors warned of another $2.9 billion of provisions related to engine issues, bringing their total hit from the years-long quality problem that has tarnished their credibility to nearly $5 billion.

Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion), of which Hyundai accounted for 2.1 trillion and Kia for 1.26 trillion.

Hyundai and Kia, together the world's No.5 automaker, recalled nearly 1.7 million vehicles in 2015 and 2017 in one of their biggest recalls in the United States, citing an engine failure that raises the risk of crashes.

In 2017, U.S. safety regulators began to investigate if the recalls had covered enough vehicles and were done in a timely fashion. That followed concerns reported by a South Korean whistleblower, a former quality official at Hyundai, to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Hyundai was being investigated by U.S. prosecutors over whether vehicle recalls were conducted properly, Reuters reported in 2018.

From 2017 to 2019, the two firms have earmarked a series of provisions mostly to address engine-related issues, which amounted to about 2.04 trillion, according to Reuters' calculation.

The latest provisions reflect higher-than-expected replacement rates for Theta II GDI engines of old vehicles subject to recalls, as well as growing consumer complaints over the same engine and other engines not subject to recalls, Hyundai said.

"Hyundai has repeatedly said it does not see any more costs related to the Theta II engine issues, and the latest recall would deal a fatal blow to Hyundai's credibility," Sean Kim, an analyst at Dongbu Securities said. "I am worried."

He expected Hyundai and Kia to swing to losses for the quarter from July to September, hit by the provisions.

Hyundai Motor closed down 2.3% and Kia Motors ended down 1%. ($1=1,141.4200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang, editing by Richard Pullin and Bernadette Baum)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.35% 14350 End-of-day quote.-19.83%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.33% 168000 End-of-day quote.39.42%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION -0.95% 46700 End-of-day quote.5.42%
Financials
Sales 2020 57 826 B 50,8 B 50,8 B
Net income 2020 1 610 B 1,41 B 1,41 B
Net cash 2020 1 201 B 1,05 B 1,05 B
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 18 723 B 16 393 M 16 439 M
EV / Sales 2020 324x
EV / Sales 2021 289x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 57 071,43 KRW
Last Close Price 46 700,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Senior Vice Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION5.42%16 551
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.97%181 121
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.54%84 257
DAIMLER AG0.06%61 914
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.61%47 870
BMW AG-13.70%47 713
Categories
Free services
