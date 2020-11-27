Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Motors Corporation

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/26
58400 KRW   -1.02%
05:39pHyundai, Kia Agree to U.S. Consent Orders Over Recalls
DJ
11/25KIA MOTORS : Workers on Partial Strike in South Korea
DJ
11/23GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai, Kia Agree to U.S. Consent Orders Over Recalls

11/27/2020 | 05:39pm EST
By Matt Grossman

Hyundai Motor America Inc. and Kia Motors America Inc. have agreed to consent orders with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over their handling of recalls related to engine problems, the regulatory agency said Friday.

The combined penalties under the two orders total $210 million. Hyundai's penalty is $140 million, including an up-front payment of $54 million, an obligation to spend $40 million on enhanced safety measures and a $46 million deferred penalty. Kia is subject to a $70 million penalty, comprising an up-front payment of $27 million, an obligation to spend $16 million on safety measures and a deferred $27 million component.

"We value a collaborative and cooperative relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation and NHTSA and will continue to work closely with the agency to proactively identify and address potential safety issues," said Brian Latouf, Hyundai's chief safety officer.

"We are pleased to be able to direct our attention to improving and enhancing our recall-management processes and our priority remains making things right for our customers," Kia said.

The consent orders relate to the car makers' handling of recalls of more than 1.6 million vehicles with Theta II engines produced in the first half of the 2010s, the NHTSA said. The companies' recalls were untimely, and information the companies provided to the agency contained inaccuracies, it said.

The orders note that the car makers disagreed with the NHTSA's assertions but added that they agreed to the orders to administratively resolve the inquiries.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.33% 15200 End-of-day quote.-15.08%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.28% 179000 End-of-day quote.48.55%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION -1.02% 58400 End-of-day quote.31.83%
