Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Motors Corporation    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai, Kia see auto sales rebound in 2021 after missing annual target for 6th year in 2020

01/04/2021 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp on Monday forecast combined global sales will rise 11.5% in 2021, rebounding from a 10-year low in 2020 as they missed annual targets for the sixth consecutive year.

The South Korean pair said they expect combined sales in 2021 of 7.08 million vehicles, bouncing back after a year plagued by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

For 2020 they reported a 13% drop in combined global 2020 sales to 6.35 million vehicles. That was the lowest since 2010's 5.74 million and well below the combined target set last January of 7.54 million.

Sales have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the imposition of a renewed series of stay-at-home measures in recent months in several countries as part of efforts to stop COVID-19 spreading.

Prior to the announcement, shares of Hyundai Motor soared as much as 9.9% to 211,000 won, their highest since September 2014, as investors upped bets on electric car developments this year. The benchmark KOSPI index <.KS 11> also climbed 2.5% on the bullish mood among Seoul investors.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Hyunjoo Jin, Joyce Lee; Editing by Jane Wardell and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.63% 15950 End-of-day quote.-10.89%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.79% 192000 End-of-day quote.59.34%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 0.16% 62400 End-of-day quote.40.86%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.57% 2944.33 Real-time Quote.0.00%
All news about KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
02:33aHyundai, Kia see auto sales rebound in 2021 after missing annual target for 6..
RE
02:30aHyundai, Kia see auto sales rebound in 2021 after missing annual target for 6..
RE
01/03ANALYSIS : For Peugeot and FCA, completing their merger is just the start
RE
2020KIA MOTORS : K5 and Sorento win 2020 GOOD DESIGN Awards; Prestigious awards ackn..
AQ
2020HYUNDAI MOTOR : Kia Pick Up Speed in 2020 With New SUVs
DJ
2020Kia Motors' union in South Korea approves tentative labour deal
RE
2020KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Yue Da International's Unit Strikes Factoring Deal with Dongfeng Yueda KIA Mo..
MT
2020Seoul Benchmark Index Ends Session Nearly 2% Higher on New Vaccine Deals
MT
2020Hyundai buys GM's car plant in Russia's St. Petersburg
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 491 B 55,0 B 55,0 B
Net income 2020 1 450 B 1,34 B 1,34 B
Net cash 2020 1 911 B 1,77 B 1,77 B
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 25 018 B 23 030 M 23 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 421x
EV / Sales 2021 378x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 70 285,71 KRW
Last Close Price 62 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ho-Sung Song President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director, Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Senior Vice Chairman
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION40.86%23 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 570
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.00%99 712
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 526
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%59 600
BMW AG0.00%56 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ