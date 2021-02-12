Kiadis Pharma N : EGM 2021 Q&A Protocol

Appendix I - EGM Q&A Protocol

PROTOCOL FOR ASKING QUESTIONS BEFORE AND DURING THE KIADIS PHARMA N.V. EGM ON TUESDAY 30 MARCH 2021(10:00 AM CET)

Protocol ("Protocol") for asking questions before and during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma") to be held on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 10:00 am CET (the "Meeting"). The notice of Meeting was published on the Kiadis Pharma website(www.kiadis.com) on Friday 12 February 2021. It included the following points with respect to the ability to submit questions before and during the Meeting:

• Shareholders who have registered on time in accordance with the process outlined in the agenda for the Meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions about the items on the agenda as specified in the Meeting notice until 10:00 am CET on Saturday 27 March 2021 and exclusively by e-mail to EGM2021@kiadis.com.These questions will be answered before or at the Meeting, possibly by addressing certain themes to which multiple questions relate. The questions and answers will also be posted on the Kiadis Pharma website(www.kiadis.com).

• Only shareholders who have used the option to ask questions before the Meeting as specified above will be able to ask a limited number of follow-up questions during the Meeting, using the e-mail address EGM2021@kiadis.com, albeit on certain conditions that will be set by the Chairman during the Meeting in the interest of ensuring an orderly Meeting.

• When submitting questions, shareholders must include their name and - if applicable - the organization they represent.

In order to ensure an orderly Meeting, this Protocol outlines further logistical rules for asking follow-up questions and will be sent to all shareholders who have registered for the Meeting on time in accordance with the process outlined in the agenda for the Meeting (the "Participating Shareholders"). This Protocol is also published on the Kiadis Pharma website(www.kiadis.com). The following applies to asking follow-up questions during the Meeting:

• Only Participating Shareholders who have submitted questions before the Meeting are allowed to ask follow-up questions during the Meeting.

• Follow-up questions that are asked during the Meeting will be answered at the end of the Meeting, after all agenda items have been discussed but before the voting results will be shared.

• Each Participating Shareholder will be restricted to ask no more than three (3) follow-up questions in total during the Meeting. If more than three (3) questions are submitted during the Meeting, only the first three (3) will be answered.

• All questions asked during the Meeting must be a follow-up to a question submitted in advance by the Participating Shareholder concerned.

• The questions asked during the Meeting must be submitted by e-mail(EGM2021@kiadis.com)no later than the start of Any other business (agenda item 11). Following a brief adjournment, the questions asked during the Meeting will be answered during Any other business.

• The following information must be provided for every question submitted during the Meeting: o the agenda item the question relates to; and o the name of the shareholder; and o if the shareholder is not a private individual, the name of the individual asking the question on behalf of the shareholder.

• All questions must be submitted in Dutch or English.

• The Chairman of the Meeting may at all times deviate from the above arrangements during the Meeting if in his opinion this is reasonable with a view to the proper conduct of business and meaningful discussion.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 12 February 2021.

1