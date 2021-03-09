Log in
KIADIS PHARMA N.V.

(KDS)
03/09 11:35:10 am
5.4 EUR   --.--%
03:15pKIADIS PHARMA N  : Corporate Presentation March 2021
PU
02/15SANOFI  : launches recommended cash offer for all shares in Kiadis
AQ
02/15KIADIS PHARMA N.V.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
Kiadis Pharma N : Corporate Presentation March 2021

03/09/2021 | 03:15pm EST
KIADIS PHARMA | COMPANY PRESENTATION | MARCH 2021

EURONEXT: KDS

Leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune systems to source the best cells for life

K-NK-cell therapy to treat cancer and infectious disease

The future of immunotherapy: enough of the right NK cells

CAR-TCAR-NKK-NK & CAR-K-NK

FunctionalityBreadthManufacturingSafetyPotent and persistent, repeat dosing

Across indications, heterogeneous disease/escape

Industrial, scalable and off-the-shelf

Suitable for mass usage

  •   

  •  

K-NK: enough of the right NK cells

Uniquely potent immunotherapy platform:

  • Hyper-functional K-NK-cell phenotype

  • Sourced from optimal donors with disease specific attributes

  • Engineering synergistic, but not requiredOff the shelf, industrial, scalable

  • Industrial, robust, tumor-free

  • Millions of doses, cryopreserved

  • Cost of goods competitive to antibodyProof-of-concept in 49 immuno-compromised blood cancer patients

  • Anti-tumor: Remarkable remissions; Improvement in relapse and survival

  • Anti-infective: Efficacy against viral, fungal and bacterial agents

  • No safety event (no CRS, no GVHD, no serious AE)

  • Repeat dosing, persistence and proliferation in patients

KIADIS PHARMA |www.kiadis.com| CONFIDENTIAL

3

Pipeline in cancer and infectious disease

PROGRAM

INDICATION

SETTING

PRODUCT

PRE-CLINICAL

CLINICAL

PoC

CLINICAL

STATUS

PH. 1

PH. 2

K-NK002

HSCT in blood cancer

Adjunctive to SoC (PTCy)

Haplo

24 patients

Phase 2 with US BMT-CTN; IND approved

K-NK003

AML R/R

After induction chemo (FLAG)

OTS

25 patients

Phase 1/2a with US OSU; enrolling patients

K-NK004

Multiple myeloma

Combination with Sarclisa

OTS CD38KO

Partnership Sanofi; value >€875 million

K-NK-ID101

Influenza / COVID-19

Prophylaxis & treatment

OTS-ID

Ph 1/2a IST IND approved; funded by US DoD

K-NK00X

Other

Stand alone or combo's

OTS-X

Studies to start in 2021, e.g., CML, CRC, HNC

Disclaimer

Kiadis Pharma NV published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
