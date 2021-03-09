Kiadis Pharma N : Corporate Presentation March 2021

KIADIS PHARMA | COMPANY PRESENTATION | MARCH 2021
EURONEXT: KDS
Leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune systems to source the best cells for life
K-NK-cell therapy to treat cancer and infectious disease
The future of immunotherapy: enough of the right NK cells
CAR-TCAR-NKK-NK & CAR-K-NK
FunctionalityBreadthManufacturingSafetyPotent and persistent, repeat dosing
Across indications, heterogeneous disease/escape
Industrial, scalable and off-the-shelf
K-NK: enough of the right NK cells
Uniquely potent immunotherapy platform:
-
• Hyper-functional K-NK-cell phenotype
-
• Sourced from optimal donors with disease specific attributes
-
• Engineering synergistic, but not requiredOff the shelf, industrial, scalable
-
• Industrial, robust, tumor-free
-
• Millions of doses, cryopreserved
-
• Cost of goods competitive to antibodyProof-of-concept in 49 immuno-compromised blood cancer patients
-
• Anti-tumor: Remarkable remissions; Improvement in relapse and survival
-
• Anti-infective: Efficacy against viral, fungal and bacterial agents
-
• No safety event (no CRS, no GVHD, no serious AE)
-
• Repeat dosing, persistence and proliferation in patients
KIADIS PHARMA |www.kiadis.com| CONFIDENTIAL
3
Pipeline in cancer and infectious disease
|
PROGRAM
|
INDICATION
|
SETTING
|
PRODUCT
|
PRE-CLINICAL
|
CLINICAL
PoC
|
CLINICAL
|
STATUS
|
PH. 1
|
PH. 2
|
K-NK002
|
HSCT in blood cancer
|
Adjunctive to SoC (PTCy)
|
Haplo
|
24 patients
|
Phase 2 with US BMT-CTN; IND approved
|
K-NK003
|
AML R/R
|
After induction chemo (FLAG)
|
OTS
|
25 patients
|
Phase 1/2a with US OSU; enrolling patients
|
K-NK004
|
Multiple myeloma
|
Combination with Sarclisa
|
OTS CD38KO
|
Partnership Sanofi; value >€875 million
|
K-NK-ID101
|
Influenza / COVID-19
|
Prophylaxis & treatment
|
OTS-ID
|
Ph 1/2a IST IND approved; funded by US DoD
|
K-NK00X
|
Other
|
Stand alone or combo's
|
OTS-X
|
Studies to start in 2021, e.g., CML, CRC, HNC
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kiadis Pharma NV published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:14:03 UTC.