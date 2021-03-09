Kiadis Pharma N : Corporate Presentation March 2021

KIADIS PHARMA | COMPANY PRESENTATION | MARCH 2021

EURONEXT: KDS Leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune systems to source the best cells for life K-NK-cell therapy to treat cancer and infectious disease

The future of immunotherapy: enough of the right NK cells

CAR-TCAR-NKK-NK & CAR-K-NK

FunctionalityBreadthManufacturingSafetyPotent and persistent, repeat dosing

Across indications, heterogeneous disease/escape

Industrial, scalable and off-the-shelf

Suitable for mass usage

K-NK: enough of the right NK cells

Uniquely potent immunotherapy platform: • Hyper-functional K-NK-cell phenotype

• Sourced from optimal donors with disease specific attributes

• Engineering synergistic, but not requiredOff the shelf, industrial, scalable • Industrial, robust, tumor-free

• Millions of doses, cryopreserved

• Cost of goods competitive to antibodyProof-of-concept in 49 immuno-compromised blood cancer patients • Anti-tumor: Remarkable remissions; Improvement in relapse and survival

• Anti-infective: Efficacy against viral, fungal and bacterial agents

• No safety event (no CRS, no GVHD, no serious AE)

• Repeat dosing, persistence and proliferation in patients

Pipeline in cancer and infectious disease