Kian Shen : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee
07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: KIAN SHEN CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
14:52:22
Subject
Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable
5.Name of the new position holder:
Der-Chang Yeh
Wei-Ching Lue
Chi-Ching,Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Der-Chang Yeh:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation
Wei-Ching Lue:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation
Chi-Ching,Chen:Independent Director of China Motor Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:
The company establishes audit committee to serve the role of supervisor
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/01
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
