Kian Shen : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable 5.Name of the new position holder: Der-Chang Yeh Wei-Ching Lue Chi-Ching,Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Der-Chang Yeh:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation Wei-Ching Lue:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation Chi-Ching,Chen:Independent Director of China Motor Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change: The company establishes audit committee to serve the role of supervisor 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/01 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None