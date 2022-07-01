Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kian Shen Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1525   TW0001525004

KIAN SHEN CORPORATION

(1525)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
59.50 TWD   -0.67%
03:13aKIAN SHEN : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee
PU
06/21KIAN SHEN : Approval to release the prohibition on new directors from participation in competitive business under Company Act 209
PU
06/21KIAN SHEN : Announcement of elections results of board of directors and independent director during 2022 Annual shareholders' meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kian Shen : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KIAN SHEN CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 14:52:22
Subject 
 Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable
5.Name of the new position holder:
Der-Chang Yeh
Wei-Ching Lue
Chi-Ching,Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Der-Chang Yeh:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation
Wei-Ching Lue:Independent Director of Kian Shen Corporation
Chi-Ching,Chen:Independent Director of China Motor Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:
The company establishes audit committee to serve the role of supervisor
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/01
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kian Shen Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 276 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net income 2021 307 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2021 656 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 4 367 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart KIAN SHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kian Shen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Ya Ling Chang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Te Chang Yeh Independent Director
Wei Ching Lue Independent Director
Te Chao Huang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIAN SHEN CORPORATION-3.25%147
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-37.41%3 183
LINAMAR CORPORATION-24.24%2 792
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-21.47%2 647
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-27.69%2 567
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-12.89%2 156