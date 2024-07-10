The authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from €46,500,000 divided into 10,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares of €0.0001 each, 3,000,000,000 2013 Deferred Shares of €0.009 each, 1,000,000,000 2019 Deferred Shares of €0.014 and 5,000,000,000 2023 Deferred Shares of €0.0009 each to €48,500,000 by the creation of 20,000,000,000 New Ordinary Shares of €0.0001 each ranking equally in all respects with the existing issued and unissued Ordinary Shares of €0.0001 each.

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12 noon, on Thursday, 25 July 2024, at the Grand Canal Hotel, Grand Canal Street Upper, D04 X5X7 Dublin 4, Ireland for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following ordinary resolution.

In the case of a corporation, the Form of Proxy must be either executed under its common seal, signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer or attorney, or submitted electronically in accordance with note 5. Any original power of attorney or authority under which the corporation executed the Form of Proxy must be submitted with the Form of Proxy in accordance with note d.

Additionally, the Company's registrar has launched a shareholder app, LinkVote+, that allows shareholders to access their record at any time and submit a proxy appointment quickly and easily online rather than through the post. The app is available to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, or by scanning the relevant QR code below.

be submitted electronically by visiting the website of the Company's Registrars at www.signalshares.com and entering the Company name, Kibo Energy PLC. Shareholders will need to register for the Share Portal by clicking on "Register" (if they have not registered previously) and following the instructions. Shareholders will need their Investor Code (IVC) which can be found on the accompanying address carrier at the top of the Proxy Form that they will receive in the post.; or

Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from the CREST system ("CREST") to the securities settlement system operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear Bank") (the "EB System") on 15 March 2021,the process for appointing a proxy and/or voting at the meeting will depend on the manner in which you hold your Ordinary Shares and is set out in further detail below.

All proxy voting instructions (whether submitted directly or through the Euroclear Bank system or the CREST system (for those holding Crest Depositary Interests) must be received by the Company's Registrar not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment of the EGM. However, persons holding through the Euroclear Bank system or the CREST system will also need to comply with any additional voting deadlines imposed by the respective service offerings. All persons affected are recommended to consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity.

Only those members registered in the register of members of the Company at 7.00 pm on Sunday 21 July 2024), if the Meeting is adjourned, at 7.00 pm on the day immediately preceding the date that falls 72 hours before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, or if relevant, any adjournment thereof. This date is not applicable to South African Shareholders who should consult Section 2 below and the Notes accompanying the attached Form of Proxy for relevant record dates applicable to their shareholdings.

Any member entitled to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the EGM may exercise his or her right to vote by appointing one or more proxies.

Completed application forms should be returned to EUI by an authorised signatory with another relevant authorised signatory copied in for verification purposes using the following email address: eui.srd2@euroclear.com

To facilitate client set up, if you hold CDIs and wish to participate in the proxy voting service, you will need to complete the following documentation which can be found at the following web address: webpage https://my.euroclear.com .

Euroclear UK & International ("EUI"), the operator of the CREST system has arranged for voting instructions relating to CDIs held in CREST to be received via a

EB Participants are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements with Euroclear Bank, including voting deadlines and procedures.

Voting instructions cannot be changed or cancelled after Euroclear Bank's voting instruction deadline. Neither is there a facility to offer a letter of representation or appoint a corporate representative other than via the process of appointing a third- party proxy described above.

Euroclear Bank will, wherever practical, seek a voting instruction deadline of one hour prior to the Company's proxy appointment deadline. Please see the EB Services Description for further information in this respect.

a proxy voting instruction to appoint a third party (other than Euroclear Nominees / the chairman of the EGM) to attend the meeting and vote for the number of ordinary shares specified in the proxy voting instruction.

give a discretionary vote to the chairman of the EGM in respect of one or more resolution(s) being put to a vote of the shareholders; or

Please indicate how you wish your proxy to vote by marking the appropriate box. You may direct your proxy to vote "For", "Against", to "Withhold" your vote or give him/her "Discretion" to vote as he/she wishes by marking as appropriate. If no such specific instructions are given, or in respect of any other business or matters which may properly come before the Meeting or any adjourned Meeting and whether procedural, administrative and/or substantive in nature (including, without limitation, any motion to amend a resolution or adjourn the Meeting) not specified in the Notice of the Meeting or this Form of Proxy, the proxy will act at his/her discretion. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolutions.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other registered holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.

request this by telephoning the Company's registrar or by writing to the Company Secretary at the address set out above.

Copies of all documentation tabled before the EGM are available on the Company's website https://kibo.energy/Should you not receive a Form of Proxy, or should you wish to be sent copies of these documents, you may

Shareholders holding dematerialised shares, other than shareholders with dematerialised shares registered in their own name, who wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of proxy, must contact their CSDP or stockbroker who will furnish them with the requisite authority to be represented thereat. This must be done in terms of the custody agreement between the member and his CSDP or stockbroker.

If you have disposed of all your ordinary shares in the Company, this document and all annexures hereto, together with the attached Form of Proxy should be handed to the purchaser of such ordinary shares or to the stockbroker, CSDP, banker or other agent through whom the disposal was effected.

CREST members with holdings of CDIs are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with the arrangements with Broadridge, including the new voting deadlines and procedures and to take, as soon as possible, any further actions require by Broadridge before they can avail of this voting service.

Fully completed and returned applications forms will be shared with Broadridge by EUI. Voting instructions cannot be changed or cancelled after Broadridge's voting deadline. Neither is there a facility to offer a letter of representation or appoint a corporate representative other than through the submission of

Resolution to be voted on are set out in detail in the

Note: Please indicate with an 'x' in the boxes below how you wish your votes to be cast in respect of each of the resolutions detailed in the notice convening the Meeting. If no specificdirection as to voting is given, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion.

NOTES:

(A) A shareholder must insert his, her or its full name and registered address intype or block letters. In the case of joint accounts, the names of all holders must be stated.

(B) If you desire to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please insert his or her name and address in the space provided and delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or"

(C) The Form of Proxy must:

(i) in the case of an individual shareholder be signed by the shareholder or his or her attorney; and

(ii) in the case of a corporate shareholder be given either under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or by a duly authorized officer of the corporate shareholder.

(D) In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a voteshall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

(E) To be valid, the Form of Proxy and, if relevant, the power of attorney under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power of attorney, must be received by the Company's share registrar, Link Registrars Limited, by post to PO. Box 7117, Dublin 2, Ireland or by hand during normal business hours to Link Registrars Limited, Suite 149, The Capel Building, Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7, D07 DP79, Ireland. at not less than 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the meeting. The appointment of a proxy may also:

(a). be submitted by fax to +353 1 2240700, provided it is received in legible form; or

(b).be submitted electronically, via the internet by accessing the Company's Registrar's website www.signalshares.com, entering the company name, Kibo Energy p.l.c. You will need to register for the share portal by clicking on 'registration section' (if you have not registered previously) and then follow the instructions thereon. Shareholders will require their Shareholder Investor Code (IVC) as printed on the accompanying address carrier at the top of the Proxy Form that they will receive in the post. A Shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so any time up to 12.00 noon on 23 July 2024; or

(c). Euroclear Bank participants and those who hold their interests in the ordinary shares in the Company as CREST Depositary Interests should consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary, as applicable, for further information on the processes and timelines for submitting proxy votes for the EGM through the respective systems. Please refer to Notes after the Notice of EGM.

South African shareholders must send their proxies to the Transfer Secretaries, JSE Investor Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton, 2196 (PO Box 4844, Johannesburg, 2000) or via email to meetfax@linkmarketservices.co.za not later than 13h:00 (South African time) on 23 July 2024 (refer to notes to the Form of Proxy for South African Shareholder's below). The record date for shareholders to be recorded in the securities register of the Company in order to be able to have their proxy vote recorded at the Extraordinary General Meeting is Friday, 19 July 2024. The last date to trade to enable a proxy vote to be submitted for the Extraordinary General Meeting is Tuesday, 16 July 2024.