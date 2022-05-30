Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kibo Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIBO   IE00B97C0C31

KIBO ENERGY PLC

(KIBO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 11:37:24 am EDT
0.1625 GBX   -1.52%
01:49pKIBO ENERGY : Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX
PU
10:07aKibo Energy Seeks Admission of Sanderson Settlement Shares on AIM, JSE
MT
07:11aKibo To Co-develop 36-GWh Energy Storage Portfolio In South Africa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kibo Energy : Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX

05/30/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kibo Energy PLC (Incorporated in Ireland) (Registration Number: 451931)

(External registration number: 2011/007371/10)

Share code on the JSE Limited: KBO

Share code on the AIM: KIBO

ISIN: IE00B97C0C31 ("Kibo" or "the Company")

30 May 2022

Kibo Energy PLC ('Kibo' or the 'Company')

Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX

Kibo Energy PLC (AIM: KIBO; AltX: KBO), the renewable energy focused development company, announces that it has made an application to AIM & JSE Altx markets for the admission of 56,118,047 new Kibo Shares of €0.001 each ("the Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of £0.0016 per share ("Settlement Share Price") allotted to Sanderson Capital Partners Limited ("Sanderson"), the full details of which are contained in the Company's RNS announcement of 20 May 2022. This application follows the resumption of trading in the Company's shares on AIM & the JSE on 27 May 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Settlement Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and the JSE AltX markets commencing on or around 7 June 2022 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company will have 3,039,197,458 shares admitted to trading and in issue, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR").

For further information please visit www.kibo.energyor contact:

Louis Coetzee

info@kibo.energy

Kibo Energy PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Andreas Lianos

+357 99 53 1107

River Group

JSE Corporate and Designated Adviser

Claire Noyce

+44

(0) 20 3764 2341

Hybridan LLP

Joint Broker

Damon Heath

+44

207 186 9952

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Bhavesh Patel /

+44

20 3440 6800

RFC Ambrian Ltd

NOMAD on AIM

Stephen Allen

Sewela Makgolane

sewela@lifacommunications.com

Lifa Communications

Investor and Media Relations Adviser

Johannesburg

30 May 2022

Corporate and Designated Adviser

River Group

Disclaimer

Kibo Energy plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIBO ENERGY PLC
01:49pKIBO ENERGY : Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX
PU
10:07aKibo Energy Seeks Admission of Sanderson Settlement Shares on AIM, JSE
MT
07:11aKibo To Co-develop 36-GWh Energy Storage Portfolio In South Africa
MT
05/27KIBO ENERGY : Update on Acquisition of Brownhill and RTO
PU
05/27Kibo Energy Terminates Victoria Falls Solar Park Purchase Deal, Resumes Trading
MT
05/27Kibo Energy PLC cancelled the acquisition of Victoria Falls Solar Park project in Zimba..
CI
05/20KIBO ENERGY : Settlement of Outstanding Loan and Issue of Shares
PU
05/20KIBO ENERGY : Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/20Mast Energy Developments Names Former Kibo Energy CFO As CEO
MT
05/20Kibo Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Cobus Van Der Merwe as Group Chief Financial O..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,73 M -5,98 M -5,98 M
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,01 M 6,33 M 6,35 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart KIBO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Kibo Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Lodewyk Coetzee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andreas Lianos Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Pieter-Schalk Krügel Chief Financial Officer
Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckade Non-Executive Chairman
Noel Flannan O'Keeffe Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIBO ENERGY PLC-8.33%6
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-21.97%5 471
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.56%4 629
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.19.81%3 152
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-39.43%934
CADELER A/S-12.28%556