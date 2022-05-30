Kibo Energy : Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX

Kibo Energy PLC (Incorporated in Ireland) (Registration Number: 451931)

(External registration number: 2011/007371/10)

Share code on the JSE Limited: KBO

Share code on the AIM: KIBO

ISIN: IE00B97C0C31 ("Kibo" or "the Company")

30 May 2022

Kibo Energy PLC ('Kibo' or the 'Company')

Update on Admission of Shares to AIM & JSE AltX

Kibo Energy PLC (AIM: KIBO; AltX: KBO), the renewable energy focused development company, announces that it has made an application to AIM & JSE Altx markets for the admission of 56,118,047 new Kibo Shares of €0.001 each ("the Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of £0.0016 per share ("Settlement Share Price") allotted to Sanderson Capital Partners Limited ("Sanderson"), the full details of which are contained in the Company's RNS announcement of 20 May 2022. This application follows the resumption of trading in the Company's shares on AIM & the JSE on 27 May 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Settlement Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and the JSE AltX markets commencing on or around 7 June 2022 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company will have 3,039,197,458 shares admitted to trading and in issue, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR").

For further information please visit www.kibo.energyor contact: