Kibo Energy PLC - Galway, Ireland-based company with energy projects in Africa and UK - Says Shard Capital Partners LLP resigns as joint broker Friday. Hybridan LLP and Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd remain as the company's brokers.

Current stock price: 0.017 pence, down 44% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 72%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

