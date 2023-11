Kid ASA is a Norway-based specialist within home textile and interior market. The Company operates as a home textile retailer through Kid Interior in Norway, and under the Hemtex brand in Sweden, Finland and Estonia. The Kid Group offers a full range of home and interior products, including textiles, curtains, bed linens, smaller furniture, accessories and other interior products. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells these products through its stores as well as through its online sales platforms. The Group sells interior products mainly through wholly owned stores. Majority of the Company's products are Kid branded, while some premium products are marketed as sub-brands such as Dekosol and Nordun.

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers