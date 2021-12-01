Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  KIDO Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDC   VN000000KDC3

KIDO GROUP CORPORATION

(KDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange - 11/30
58200 VND   +3.26%
02:31aKIDO : retains prestigious Vietnam Value Award
PU
02:31aKIDO : hits full-year profit target in just 9 months
PU
02:31aKIDO : enjoys strong H1 growth
PU
Summary 
Summary

KIDO : NAMED NATIONAL BRAND YET AGAIN

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Nguyen Thi Xuan Lieu, deputy director of KIDO Group, receives the Viet Nam National Brand award. - VNS Photo

Food producer KIDO Group announced it has been conferred the Viet Nam National Brand award for the sixth consecutive year.

Out of 20 companies to achieve this honour, it is the only food producer, it said.

The Viet Nam National Brand programme was started in 2013 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese brands in the domestic and foreign markets amid the country's global integration.

The Vietnam National It remains the only Government programme to advertise the country's image and brand through products and services.

The selected companies are leaders in their sector and have adopted a value chain that Viet Nam targets of quality - innovation, creativity and pioneering capacity.

KIDO produces chilled foods, canned food, cooking oils, and ice creams under famous brand names such as Margarine, Tuong An Gold, Celano, Merino, and Wel Yo.

It as four subsidiaries -- Viet Nam Vegetable Oils Industry Corporation (Vocarimex), Tuong An Vegetable Oil Joint Stock Company, KIDO Foods and Golden Hope Nha Be. - VNS

Theo Bizhub

Disclaimer

KIDO Group Corporation published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 810 B 476 M 476 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 645 B 644 M 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart KIDO GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KIDO Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIDO GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 58 200,00 VND
Average target price 71 193,57 VND
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Nguyen Le Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Thanh Kim Tran Chairman
Tri Duc Nguyen Independent Director
Linh Buu Vuong Director & Deputy General Director
Xiem Ngoc Vuong Director & Deputy General Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIDO GROUP CORPORATION73.03%644
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-26.25%6 046
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-15.79%5 437
AAK AB (PUBL.)10.51%5 158
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD63.52%2 410
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED15.63%1 705