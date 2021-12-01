KIDO : NAMED NATIONAL BRAND YET AGAIN

Nguyen Thi Xuan Lieu, deputy director of KIDO Group, receives the Viet Nam National Brand award. - VNS Photo

Food producer KIDO Group announced it has been conferred the Viet Nam National Brand award for the sixth consecutive year.



Out of 20 companies to achieve this honour, it is the only food producer, it said.

The Viet Nam National Brand programme was started in 2013 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese brands in the domestic and foreign markets amid the country's global integration.

The Vietnam National It remains the only Government programme to advertise the country's image and brand through products and services.

The selected companies are leaders in their sector and have adopted a value chain that Viet Nam targets of quality - innovation, creativity and pioneering capacity.

KIDO produces chilled foods, canned food, cooking oils, and ice creams under famous brand names such as Margarine, Tuong An Gold, Celano, Merino, and Wel Yo.

It as four subsidiaries -- Viet Nam Vegetable Oils Industry Corporation (Vocarimex), Tuong An Vegetable Oil Joint Stock Company, KIDO Foods and Golden Hope Nha Be. - VNS

Theo Bizhub