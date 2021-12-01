KIDO : retains prestigious Vietnam Value Award

At the Vietnam Value Programme in November 2020, local food giant KIDO Group was listed among the 124 companies receiving the award. The group is also one of the longest-standing Vietnamese food companies to win the award each year since 2008.

Its products receiving recognition at the event included Tuong An Cooking Oil, Season Tuong An Cooking Oil, Celano Ice Cream, and Merino Ice Cream. KIDO's representative said that the prize has been making constant efforts to bring quality products to consumers, communities, and society.

"This is a motivation for us to further develop manufacturing, building the brand with sustainable values, enhancing the competitiveness of 'Made in Vietnam' products in domestic and global markets," said the representative.

Over nearly 28 years of operation, KIDO has accelerated its plans to conquer consumers across the globe with the credibility and the quality of items recognized by the Vietnam Value Programme.

Now KIDO is leading the local ice cream and cooking oil markets with shares of 43.5 and 30 percent. The Vietnam Value Programme helps Kido enhance its sphere of influence in the local market and approach regional and global markets.

In 2019, KIDO posted remarkable performance driven by stable growth across the board. As a result, its pre-tax profit soared by 60.5 percent on-year while its net sales during the first nine months of 2020 hit VND5.981 trillion ($260 million) with VND337 billion ($14.65 million) in pre-tax profit, up 49.3 percent on-year. The sharp growth in the cooking oil segment has contributed a great deal to this success.

Nevertheless, in the third quarter, KIDO surprised the market by returning to the confectionary sector by launching Kingdom-branded moon cakes. According to the company's representative, Kingdom received has great support from partners and customers.

Along with business activities, KIDO Group also cares about humanistic values reflected in community activities, helping to create spiritual values for society. For instance, KIDO has accompanied Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients to carry out many charity programs such as sponsoring eye surgeries for cataract patients, gifting healthcare insurance cards for disadvantaged people, and sponsoring heart-surgery for natural cardiac disease children.

The group, the Fatherland Front Committee, and the campaign staff of "Funds for disadvantaged people" carried out actual activities for poor people in the city during 18 years. Pointedly, KIDO awarded sheltered accommodations to disadvantaged households and scholarships to disadvantaged students, among others.

By Hai Anh