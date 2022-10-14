Kidoz : 2022 AGM Proxy Card

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Kidoz Inc. (the "Company") hereby OR Print the name of the person you are appoint: Tryon Williams, or failing this person, Jason Williams, or failing this appointing if this person is someone person, Henry Bromley (the "Management Nominees") other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at Ground Floor, Hansa Bank Building, Landsome Road, The Valley, Anguilla, British West Indies, on November 30, 2022 at 11:00 am, (Eastern Caribbean Time Zone) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To fix the Number of Directors at 6.

2. Election of Directors ------- Withhold Withhold Withhold Fold For For For 01. Tryon Williams 02. Jason Williams 03. Eldad Ben Tora 04. Fiona Curtis 05. Claes Kalborg 06. Moshe David Withhold For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Stock Option Plan

Ratify and approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

For Against

5. Relocation to British Columbia, Canada

To consider, if thought fit, authorize, by an ordinary resolution, the board of directors to effect continuation of the Company out of Anguilla and into British Columbia, Canada if they determine that doing so would be advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

For Against

6. Transact Other Business

To transact other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Signature of Proxyholder Signature(s) Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.